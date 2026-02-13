Ten Former Ohio State Players Made Major Impact in the NFL This Season – Report

Producing the most talent in the NFL is one thing, but sending the most elite ones is a record unique to Ohio State. This year in particular, the program had a greater impact on the league thanks to 10 special former Buckeyes.

Eleven Warriors dropped an intriguing list of the Top 10 Buckeyes in the NFL this past season. It is a perfect mix of old and new OSU players, which proves how consistent the program has been. The list includes stellar rookies like Emeka Egbuka and Treveyon Henderson, who are ranked ninth and eighth among OSU players this season, respectively. The veteran crew is led by Cameron Heyward (second) and Denzel Ward (seventh). Leading the list is phenom Steelers WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Egbuka and Henderson have established themselves as primary contributors for their respective teams. The RB finished third in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while the WR was once the leading contender for the award. Henderson, in particular, had a stellar season, despite taking on a major role only during the second half of the season. He torched the field with his long rushing gains multiple times. Egbuka, on the other hand, finished the season second among rookies with 938 receiving yards.

Then, there were the former Buckeyes who made a comeback this season. Chris Olave bounced back into business in 2025, returning from a concussion that ended his 2024 season. The injury was so severe that it had him flirting with the idea of retirement. But he returned and won the Saints’ Comeback Player of the Year Award for his heroics. He ended the year with 100 receptions, 1,163 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

But there was no one more deserving of making the list than Texans DT Tommy Togiai. He went from being a fourth-round pick and waived off team rosters to leading the Houston D-line in tackles (59) in 2025. Togiai scored his first-ever career touchdown against the Colts, which pretty much saved the day for Houston. With very little time remaining on the clock, the DT recovered a fumble and ran it to the end zone, earning Houston their ninth win of the season.

The Buckeye that truly carried the OSU brand with him was Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 2025 season was only his 3rd in the league, but he played like a seasoned veteran. He lit up the fields with his catches and massive gains, setting the 2025 record at 1,793 regular-season yards. Not only did he feature and win the Super Bowl in his debut, but he has also become a WR unlike any other in the league.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Cameron Heyward

Chris Olave

Chase Young

Tommy Togiai

Joey Bosa

Denzel Ward

Tre’Veyon Henderson

Emeka Egbuka

Jonathan Cooper

A majority of these players were at Ohio State during Ryan Day’s tenure as head coach. When asked about having so many prolific names in the league, he didn’t hesitate to say that it was a badge of honor.

“We’re all proud of them,” he told NFL Network. “People ask us who our favorite team is. We just say it depends on who’s playing.”

It’s been seven years since Day assumed leadership of the Buckeyes, and he shows no sign of stopping when it comes to churning out the best talent for the league. Ohio State might be on track to see some more records being met in this year’s draft.

Ohio State primed to see more NFL success in 2026 draft prospects

Eleven OSU players will be heading to the NFL Combine this year, marking the second straight year the Buckeyes are sending more than 10 or more names to the event. The standout names are, of course, Arvelle Reese, Sonny Styles, and Carnell Tate. There might be some extra attention on these players because they are also expected to bag first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

In fact, the level of talent heading to the Combine might set up Ohio State to break its program record of five first-round picks. Four alone might come from the defense, as Kayden McDonald and Caleb Downs also join Reese and Styles. The Buckeyes already hold the all-time record for first-round picks in the NFL, with 95. The program tied its draft record last year with 14 players getting drafted.

To expect a number close to this isn’t a pipe dream. After all, Day has stressed multiple times that the expectation within the program is to find a place in that exclusive group. That reminder has resonated with the Buckeyes all these years, which is why so many former players are doing so well in the NFL.