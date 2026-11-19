Michigan hasn’t made its athletic director hire official, but talk about its football job has already started to move. Trev Alberts has agreed to leave Texas A&M for Ann Arbor, and one of the first coaches tied to that change makes more than $10 million a year and is someone Alberts knows well.

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“A name that was not thought to be in the mix, but now that you sort of inherently have to put in the mix, is Mike Elko,” analyst Pete Thamel said on ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast. “He has a good relationship with Trev Alberts, he’s a Midwest guy, and he’s got a pedigree that fits.”

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Alberts is set to replace Warde Manuel, who announced in July that he would step down at the end of 2026. A Michigan source confirmed Alberts accepted the job. His contract is expected to run through June 2031 and could pay more than $4 million a year, and Michigan is expected to cover his $4 million buyout from Texas A&M.

Elko’s pay is what makes the name stand out. His base salary is $10.75 million in 2026, and he originally signed a six-year, $69 million deal through January 2032. He also received an automatic extension after Texas A&M made the College Football Playoff in 2025.

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If the school fires him on December 1, 2026, he would be owed $56.4 million, per USA Today Sports. That would rank among the largest buyouts in college football.

Alberts didn’t hire Elko, though. Elko came to Texas A&M from Duke in the ACC and had yet to coach a game when Alberts arrived. Elko went 8-5 in 2024 and 11-2 with a playoff trip in 2025.

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This year has gone the other way, with the Aggies at 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the SEC, tied with Vanderbilt for last place. That leaves Elko at 23-13 in three seasons. Thamel admitted Elko had a bad season but pointed to his track record, and he said Duke fits some of “Michigan’s sensibilities.”

Whittingham is the other half of the story. Michigan brought him in last December to succeed Sherrone Moore, giving him $41 million over five years on the strength of 177 victories in 21 years at Utah. Things have gone sideways since: the Wolverines are 5-5 on the season and 2-5 in conference play, coming off a 31-7 defeat at the hands of Oregon. He has already dismissed offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

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What’s left on the calendar is tough. Michigan meets unbeaten UCLA, then heads to Ohio State, and oddsmakers see the Wolverines as the underdog in each game. Even one victory would spare them their first losing mark in a 12-game season since 2014. Whittingham, for his part, has said he wants to remain the head coach.

On Monday, he said he didn’t know who the next AD would be, but he made clear what he hopes for.

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“But the head coach and the AD have got to be in lockstep to be successful. I assume that will be the case. That’s what I’m hoping for,” Whittingham said.

Michigan hasn’t announced any plan to replace Whittingham, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic sees a warning sign.

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“Michigan having an AD hired before Thanksgiving is also probably bad news for Kyle Whittingham,” Feldman wrote on X.

Elko isn’t Thamel’s only name, as he also mentioned Bob Chesney, Jake Dickert, Clark Lea and Eli Drinkwitz, calling Chesney a “program builder” with stability and charm and Dickert “white-hot.” Radio host Mike Valenti separately picked Indiana’s Bryant Haines, though that’s his opinion, and no report says Michigan is pursuing him.

“Money is not an issue at Michigan. It’s just not,” Thamel said. He noted that firing Whittingham would cost $25 million.

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Whether Elko’s name grows from there may depend on the final two games and on what Alberts decides once he arrives.