$10.5B NFL Team to Host Pre-Draft Meeting With Jets Target Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier has scouts split. Some see him as QB3, while some believe he’s still a prospect, dropping him way down to QB5. But that divide has not affected the interest NFL teams have in Nussmeier, with the New York Jets already circling. Now, another franchise, worth over $10.5 billion, is jumping into the race. They are not sending scouts, though. They want a private workout.

The Los Angeles Rams are among three NFL teams scheduled to have a pre-draft meeting with Garrett Nussmeier. What stands out in this is that Sean McVay’s staff will also include a private workout. The 24-year-old QB himself spilled the details on The Insiders podcast, saying the Rams are “coming into town.”

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“I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up,” he said. “I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis.”

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While this has nothing to do with finalizing deals, Garrett Nussmeier’s connection with the LA Rams is something to watch. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is currently coordinating the offense for the New Orleans Saints. That alone puts the son around NFL systems his entire life, but this one is deeper.

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Kellen Moore, a longtime connection of Doug’s, has crossed paths with McVay’s circle through Chris Petersen’s coaching tree. That same Petersen tree runs straight through the Rams’ building in names like Jimmy Lake, Scott Huff, and even recruiting ties to names like Puka Nacua. So this is far from a blind evaluation.

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Sean McVay doing private workouts with Garrett Nussmeier could mean they’re thinking ahead. Matthew Stafford isn’t playing forever. And with pick No. 13 in their possession, plus a second-rounder at 61, they’ve got enough to start planning the next chapter. But don’t forget about New York, too.

The Jets hold picks No. 2 and No. 16, but there’s growing belief they won’t force a QB that early. Instead, they’re digging into second-tier options. Currently, names like Ty Simpson and Garrett Nussmeier are on the board. And then there’s the top-30 visit with the Colts, but he’s still a fascinating prospect in this class who went from a hyped QB1 to a projected QB3.

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Garrett Nussmeier’s rollercoaster draft stock

A year ago, Garrett Nussmeier looked like a potential top pick. After a stellar 2024 season where he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, his production was nearly cut in half during an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, where he managed just 1,927 yards and 12 scores in nine games. However, as you can see, the production was greatly affected. And the main reason came from his abdominal injury that lingered and affected his play.

One of the things the NFL doesn’t want to take a chance on is the unknown. Right now, Garrett Nussmeier’s health is exactly that, with no clear timeline. Still, his pre-draft process is heating back up after his impactful Pro Day performance. As ESPN’s Field Yates noted, he looked like the 2024 version of himself, built on timing and accuracy. That showing, combined with a strong Senior Bowl, has reopened doors.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_387

Analysts are divided in their evaluation of Garrett Nussmeier. Daniel Jeremiah has floated him as a mid-round QB3 option while Mel Kiper Jr. still has him lower on the QB5 level. But the overall verdict is that his NFL stock is rising, and that’s why teams are starting to engage.