North Dakota State didn’t move up to the FBS just to blend in, and its first season at the higher level is already turning into something special. The 10-time FCS champion reached 10 wins with a 38-31 victory over San Jose State on Friday, becoming the first team since Marshall in 1997 to reach that mark in its debut FBS season. Now, the Bison have a chance to make their historic arrival even bigger by pushing into the Mountain West title race.

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Back in 1997, Marshall didn’t win the national title, nor did it hit 10 wins in the regular season like the Bison just did. Instead, the Thundering Herd won their conference championship game against Toledo to reach 10-2, before finishing 10-3 with a narrow 34-31 loss to Ole Miss in the Motor City Bowl.

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For NDSU, that precedent signals that an immediate conference crown is realistic in year one—and with the modern 12-team playoff format, the Bison actually have a shot to go even further than Marshall could.

According to an X post by Yahoo Sports, the program has gone from winning 10 FCS national championships to reaching 10 wins in its first FBS season. The Bison did it without starting quarterback Nathan Hayes, who was ruled out with an oblique injury. That put Preston Brown, a second-year QB, in for his first career start.

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The game was at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose and didn’t count in the conference standings. NDSU (10-2, 6-2 Mountain West) finished league play a week ago, and this was the regular-season finale. The win keeps the Bison in the title-game picture, and now, as the league uses computer rankings as a tiebreaker, a 10-win resume helps there.

The Friday matchup was also the first meeting between the two programs. San Jose State (5-8) is done for the year, while NDSU’s only two losses came by a combined 11 points, 13-7 at UNLV and 21-16 at New Mexico.

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Brown set the tone early. On the Bison’s first possession, he hit Jackson Williams down the middle for a 49-yard touchdown. Williams finished with seven catches for 117 yards; Brown went 12 of 23 for 226 yards and added a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 38-24 in the fourth.

DJ Scott ran for two short scores and 86 yards. A Marion Moore blocked punt set up a field goal and a 24-7 lead. In the third quarter, Ray James Jr. stepped in front of a sideline throw and took it 14 yards to the house. It was NDSU’s sixth defensive touchdown this season, the most in the FBS.

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“We’re not a perfect group, but we’re trying to do something special in year one,” head coach Tim Polasek told the CBS Sports broadcast. “Pretty remarkable effort today.”

San Jose State didn’t go quietly. Luke Weaver threw for 306 yards, and Carson Clark caught 13 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. A 7-yard connection between the two cut the lead to 38-31 with 9:52 left. The Bison didn’t score again, but the defense held. Jaylen Archibald wrestled away a deep ball at 1:40, and Gavin Sell picked Weaver off at the NDSU 4 as time ran out.

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Now, after proving that North Dakota State can win at this level, the program is closing in on an opportunity to compete for a conference championship.

Title game hinges on Saturday night

New Mexico already has the top seed. The Lobos beat Air Force 42-19 on Friday to finish 7-1 in league play. NDSU and Wyoming both ended at 6-2, and UNLV can join them if it beats Nevada on Saturday night.

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Earlier this week, Polasek told his team how he wanted to get there. “We want to go through the front door. We don’t want to slide in the side door; we don’t want to come in the back door.”

The Mountain West championship game is on Friday, December 4. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported that the Bison would most likely play at New Mexico. They are already bowl-eligible after the NCAA dropped its waiting period for FCS-to-FBS schools in June.

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If they win the league, they are in the conversation for the Group of Six spot in the playoffs. Either way, the first FBS season in Fargo already has its place in program history.