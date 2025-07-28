Tennessee and Oklahoma Close the Gap on Alabama in Latest College Football Valuations

Ever wondered what it would cost to buy your favorite CFB team? While NCAA programs aren’t for sale, yet. The Athletic dove into the what-if. Inspired by real pro team sales, they crunched the numbers using a mix of art, science, and market insight. From revenue trends and fan bases to championships and future realignment, every Power 4 team (plus Notre Dame) was sized up like a pro franchise. In short, CFB’s worth is skyrocketing, and programs like Alabama are looking more like billion-dollar brands. But they may not be the only one.

Well, as of The Athletic’s July 21 valuation of NCAA FBS programs, Alabama takes the spotlight. The Crimson Tide earned the highest revenue multiplier in the country: 13x their reported revenue. Why? Because Alabama isn’t just about the Nick Saban era. It’s a brand built on decades of dominance, tradition, and staying power. That’s why even with the relatively new head coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm, the program’s long-term value remains rock solid. And the price tag?

Okay, think big. Think major league. Alabama’s $1.74 B valuation puts it toe-to-toe with the pros. Right up there with the Baltimore Orioles’ $1.725 B sale and the Tampa Bay Rays’ projected $1.7 B price tag. But here’s the twist: Tennessee and Oklahoma are closing in. According to the latest CFB valuations, the Tide’s grip at the top isn’t untouchable. Because the race for supremacy is heating up, and the gap is narrowing fast.

As per The Athletic‘s report, Oklahoma comes in hot with a $1.49 B valuation. Just behind Alabama, despite actually pulling in slightly more football revenue ($135M vs. Bama’s $133M). So why the 2nd spot? It’s all about the stage. While the Sooners have been a model of stability for decades, much of that dominance came in the Big Eight and Big 12. Now in the SEC spotlight, things are different. And last season proved it. Oklahoma risked getting lost in the shuffle. Although they’re still a powerhouse, no doubt. But until they prove they can dominate in the SEC, Alabama holds the edge in brand power and staying strength. And the same story applies to Tennessee.

Here’s the thing, Tennessee checks in at a strong $1.37 B, with an average football revenue of $124.9 M. Trailing only Texas, Michigan and Notre Dame last fiscal year. So, the Vols are rising fast. But their journey hasn’t been smooth. Remember, pre-pandemic, they weren’t even in the top 12. So, volatile? That’s putting it kindly. Still, momentum is real in Knoxville.

This valuation puts them just shy of the 2023 mark for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. Sure, Alabama still holds the crown. But don’t sleep on it. Now, with Oklahoma and Tennessee closing the gap, Alabama’s billion-dollar lead won’t go unchallenged forever. But Alabama’s HC knows exactly what the standard is, and what it takes to uphold it.

The newest bold take from Alabama’s head coach

Well, did Alabama live up to its standard in 2024? The answer, as HC Kalen DeBoer finally admitted at SEC Media Days, was simple: No. Although replacing a legend like Nick Saban was never going to be easy. But falling short of the 12-team Playoff? That stung. On top of that, losses to Vanderbilt and Sooners sealed the Tide’s fate, and the blame rests squarely in Tuscaloosa. Following that, DeBoer handled questions about QBs and staff changes with poise, but nothing hit harder than the reality: Alabama didn’t meet the mark.

And Kalen DeBoer didn’t dodge it. “If you internally ask us, no,” he admitted. “We fell short of making the playoffs.” Although for DeBoer, there were wins behind the scenes. Progress, growth, pride in the process. But in Tuscaloosa, the standard is crystal clear: play for titles. Nick Saban once called it “playing winning football.” But let’s be clear. Just making the Playoff won’t cut it in Tuscaloosa.

At Alabama, a first-round CFP exit is no cause for celebration. So, Kalen DeBoer heads into Year Two with pressure rising and no room for excuses. Now, a tough schedule awaits with Vols, FSU, Georgia, LSU, and a trip to South Carolina early on. Moreover, new faces at QB and OC only raise the stakes. But the standard? It hasn’t budged. And neither will the expectations.