Tennessee Coach Gives Major Health Update After Family Confirms Sudden Hospitalization Ahead of Week 4 Game

Tennessee is lining up for its biggest test of the season. The No. 14 Vols sit 3-0 and host No. 1 Texas at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. They will do it without linebackers coach William Inge, who missed last week and remains in the hospital. The program has kept most details private, but Inge has now given his own update.

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Inge was hospitalized Thursday, September 24, with what Tennessee called a “personal medical issue.” The school asked fans to respect his privacy and did not name the condition. He coached the first two games, the September 5 win over Furman and the September 12 win at Georgia Tech. He sat out the September 19, 42-9 win over Kennesaw State and will miss the Texas game as well.

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“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I am resting comfortably. I am fighting this illness just like our team fights on Saturdays on the field,” Inge said in the message posted Friday by Tennessee’s official account. “I look forward to supporting our team and wish them well tomorrow. GBO. COACH INGE”

Reports say he has been at UT Medical Center for more than a week. The official statement given on Thursday was, “Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge has been in the hospital dealing with a personal medical issue. Coach Inge and his family appreciate your prayers and support, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

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No replacement has been named, and Inge remains Tennessee’s linebackers coach. Defensive analyst Josh Sinagoga, hired this summer after time on Michigan’s 2023 national title staff, is one of the people helping.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the rest of the defensive coaches have shifted sideline and booth duties. The linebacker room Inge built gives the staff room to operate this week.

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Inge joined Tennessee on February 21, 2024, to replace Brian Jean-Mary. He joined from Washington, where he worked as associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach under Kalen DeBoer in 2022 and 2023.

Many expected him to join DeBoer at Alabama, but he chose Knoxville instead. His 2026 base salary is $795,000 after a raise from his original $720,000 deal. The contract runs through January 31, 2027, with bowl and championship bonuses.

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He had one kidney removed while playing at Iowa in 1992 and still finished his career. He also served as interim defensive coordinator for the 2025 Music City Bowl after Tim Banks was fired and was one of only two position coaches Knowles kept.

In 2023, before Inge arrived, Tennessee allowed 20.3 points and about 335 yards per game. In 2024, Inge’s first year, the defense allowed 16.1 points and 293.2 yards per game. Then, in 2025, the overall defense slipped to 28.8 points allowed, 92nd nationally, after Banks was later fired.

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The team now has to play its toughest game of the year without him on the sideline.

The Vols to face No. 1 Texas without William Inge

Tennessee is 3-0 after beating Furman 56-9, Georgia Tech 45-24, and Kennesaw State 42-9. The Vols average 47.7 points, 510 yards, 298.7 rushing yards, and 211.7 passing yards. They allow 14.0 points and 289 yards.

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Faizon Brandon has 552 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop has 286 rushing yards and four scores. Tennessee has scored at least 42 points every week after being picked eighth in the SEC preseason poll.

Texas is also 3-0 after beating Texas State 59-7, Ohio State 24-23, and UTSA 30-6. The Longhorns average 37.7 points, 417 yards, and 175 rushing yards with 242 passing yards. They allow 12.0 points and 288 yards. Arch Manning has 664 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

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Tennessee has the advantage with the rushing numbers and scoring pace. On the other hand, Texas has the tougher slate so far and the stingier defense. Oddsmakers list Texas as a 4.5-to-5.5-point favorite, about -200 on the moneyline.

It is the SEC opener for both teams. Texas is No. 1 in both polls, whereas Tennessee is No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. They have not played since 1969, and this is the first regular-season meeting and the first at Neyland.

Tennessee has not beaten an AP No. 1 team since September 28, 1985, a 38-20 win over Auburn. The Vols are 2-17 all-time against AP No. 1 teams. Heupel is 0-3 against AP No. 1 teams, or 1-3 if the 2022 win over Coaches Poll No. 1 Alabama is counted. A win would make Tennessee 4-0 for the third time in five seasons under Josh Heupel.