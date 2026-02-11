Tennessee Coach to Leave Vols for NFL Team One Month After Joining Josh Heupel’s Program

Josh Heupel never really got a chance to see his recent hire helping out Tennessee. As sources told On3, the Los Angeles Rams are hiring the Vols CB coach Michael Hunter. He was hired in January to coach corners for the 2026 season. It’s barely a month after he joined UT staff and before he ever coached a game in Knoxville.

Michael Hunter came over from Ohio State, where he spent the last two years as an assistant DBs coach, mostly working with CBs. Before that, he coached corners and coordinated the defensive pass game at Tulsa in 2023, and earlier worked as a defensive assistant at Oklahoma State where he also played. He has worked with Jim Knowles at both OKSU and Ohio State. This would have been their third reunion in Knoxville. But the NFL is always the more professional choice.

Him leaving leaves a gap for Josh Heupel to sort out. Tennessee now has an open CBs spot on a defensive staff that’s already been reshuffled once this offseason. Jim Knowles is the DC. Anthony Poindexter is co-DC and runs the secondary. William Inge has LBs. Rodney Garner handles the DL. Andrew Jackson coaches the LEOs. That structure stays, but someone has to coach corners.