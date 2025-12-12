Leaving PSU For $2.2M, Jim Knowles Makes Big Promise to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee

After just one season at Penn State, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles announced his move to the SEC. Signing on with Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program, Knowles arrives as the defensive fixer the Volunteers have been searching for. With a big contract signed, he has made it clear that Knoxville should expect major improvements from his tenure.

“I think in today’s game of football, it needs to be somewhat complicated because you need to have answers for everything. For teaching and installing, I’ve gotten better at it. I’ve had to, particularly when you come into a situation like this.” Jim Knowles said in a statement. “Our charge is to be great now. If it’s too complicated, or if I can’t get it installed quickly, that’s my fault. I think I’ve developed a process that helps move it along at a more rapid pace.”

The Penn State tenure did not go well for Knowles, who left a national championship program to join the Nittany Lions. Penn State regressed sharply, finishing 6-6 and 13th in the conference after going 13-3 and reaching the semifinals of the playoffs.

James Franklin hired Knowles on a $9 million contract as the last piece of the puzzle to realize his natty dream. But it didn’t turn out how they must have planned it. Penn State lost to Oregon at home, but the real damage was done when the Lions’ defense failed to contained a 0-4 UCLA offense led by Nico Iamaleava. The same followed against Northwestern, and the program fired Franklin.

Over the season, Penn State still finished 37th nationally in points allowed. Tennessee, however, faced defensive issues on an entirely different level.

The Volunteers fielded an elite offense, ranking inside the top 10 in both passing yards (307.2 per game) and scoring (40.8 points per game). But offense alone couldn’t compensate for their defensive shortcomings. Tennessee’s defense repeatedly failed to hold opponents in key moments, giving up an average of 28.8 points per game and ranking 92nd nationally. That imbalance ultimately cost the Volunteers a playoff berth.

The contrast between Tennessee’s offense and defense made the solution obvious: hire a coordinator capable of constructing a championship-caliber unit. Knowles signed a three-year deal with Tennessee (running through Jan. 31, 2029), replacing Tim Banks. His contract pays him $2 million in the 2026 season, $2.2 million in 2027, and $2.4 million in 2028.

Knowles had been the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football at Penn State, earning $3.1 million annually, and still had two years remaining on his contract when Tennessee hired him. He now brings 38 years of coaching experience, including a national title, to Knoxville.

With Knowles on his side, Josh Huepel could be on his way to end the 28-year SEC drought at Tennessee.

Can Jim Knowles’ hire be the factor of success for Tennessee next season?

Ending the season on a disappointing 8-4 finish, Josh Heupel’s Tennessee missed out on another opportunity to win the SEC Championship. However, the Volunteers could make a run for it next season. The 2026 SEC schedules are out, and luckily for Tennessee, they face four teams that will have new head coaches: Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

These programs will go into the 2026 season with major overhauls, including new systems, staff, and leadership. This gives Tennessee a legitimate chance to return to the SEC Championship Game. The Volunteers last appeared in the title matchup in 2007, and their most recent SEC crown came in 1998 against Mississippi State.

With the landscape shifting, 2026 could finally be the year they make a serious push to end their 28-year drought.