Tennessee Great Lands Fire Department Chief Role After Football Career Cut Short by Injuries

Years after making his mark at Tennessee, Herman Lathers is once again breaking new ground, this time far from the football field. The former Vols linebacker has been named the new chief of the Karns Fire Department, stepping into a leadership role that carries historic significance.

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Lathers’ appointment marks a pair of firsts for the department. He becomes the first African American chief in the history of the Karns Fire Department and the organization’s first full-time fire chief. During an interview with WBIR, the former Tennessee player opened up on the opportunity.

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“It’s a significant honor to be in this position, but it shows us progress back then. I think 1952 was the first year that the city of Knoxville hired 11 African American firemen. They were all placed at one station in East Knoxville, and it wasn’t until seven or eight years later that they were integrated with the rest of the city. But one of those firemen just passed away three weeks ago,” Lathers said.

“But the significance of him being the pioneer that set the stage for me to be able to do what I do today and me one day being able to set the stage for other African Americans,” he added.

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At just 10 years old, Herman Lathers battled and overcame bone cancer, a challenge that shaped his resilience long before he made a name for himself on the football field. It changed the trajectory of his life. At a young age, he underwent many surgeries, including chemotherapy, radiation, and bone marrow transplants. After doctors declared him cancer-free at 15, Herman Lathers finally laced up his cleats and began pursuing his football dreams.

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The Baton Rouge native played for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2009 to 2012. He became the anchor of the Vols’ defense and played under Phillip Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, and Derek Dooley. It was not an easy ride for him during his college years, but he persevered until the end. Lather ended his college career with 193 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss (TFL), and 4.5 sacks.

Although he made a vast difference, he decided to take a step back from the NFL and carve a different path for himself. After trying out different career paths, he made a bold choice and joined the Karns Fire Department (KFD) as a firefighter in 2018.

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Why did he decide to quit football?

As a 15-year-old who just fought cancer, Lathers’ dream was to play football, but when his college career reached its conclusion, he decided not to go through with becoming a pro. The reason was that his body could no longer handle the physical toll.

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During his college career, Lathers endured a series of major medical setbacks, undergoing multiple extensive surgeries in just three years. He had his spleen removed, underwent major shoulder reconstruction, and suffered a devastating left ankle fracture that required a metal plate and 11 screws to repair.

Despite those challenges, his football journey nearly reached the NFL. After going undrafted, he received an opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, after witnessing firsthand the relentless physical demands and elite level of competition required to succeed in the league, Lathers chose a different path, one he believed was best for his long-term future and well-being.