Lane Kiffin burned bridges in Knoxville 16 years ago, and Tennessee fans haven’t forgotten a damn thing. His abrupt exit after just one season left a bitter grudge that still follows the now-LSU coach. And with Kiffin heading back into hostile territory, Josh Heupel isn’t interested in playing peacemaker or asking Vols fans to forgive and forget.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Asked about Lane Kiffin’s upcoming return to Neyland Stadium on November 21, Josh Heupel delivered a sarcastic response that brought back memories of one of the wildest afternoons in the stadium’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” he said in the throwback video recently surfaced by CFB on Fox. “Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard, or our sports stores making sure that they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville is ready for his arrival.”

Josh Heupel made the remarks during SEC Media Days in Tampa on July 20, responding to a question from a Baton Rouge reporter about whether Tennessee supporters had moved on from their hostility toward Lane Kiffin. Anyone who remembers his last visit in October 2021 knows why those two items made the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin was then coaching Ole Miss when the Rebels visited Neyland Stadium. Tennessee was heading toward a defeat, and frustration among the home crowd boiled over late in the game. With less than a minute remaining, the situation turned into an embarrassing spectacle as objects began flying onto the field.

A bright yellow golf ball struck Lane Kiffin. Then came the mustard bottle, along with water bottles, crushed beer cans, and even a hot dog. What should have been a football game closing out turned into a stadium-wide mess. Tennessee AD Danny White and chancellor Donde Plowman subsequently apologized for the behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident also brought unwanted attention to a rivalry that had already carried plenty of bad blood. But the golf ball and mustard bottle were part of a grudge that had been simmering for more than a decade after the abrupt exit.

Lane Kiffin’s original Tennessee tenure lasted just one season. He went 7-6 in 2009, giving the program a glimpse of what might have been before leaving in January 2010 to take the USC job. His sudden exit left players blindsided and fans furious. Protests followed, jerseys were burned, and the grudge stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin had been back twice before as part of Nick Saban’s Alabama staff. But 2021 was a different story. This time, he was bringing Ole Miss into Neyland as the head coach. Tennessee fans didn’t let him forget how he left.

Now there’s another chapter coming, although the circumstances have changed. Lane Kiffin is running LSU, and the Tigers are heading to Knoxville for their first visit there since 2017, when they won a rain-soaked November contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin, for his part, isn’t spending much time worrying about what awaits him. Asked about the reception earlier this week, he suggested the atmosphere wouldn’t be anything particularly new for his team.

“It actually didn’t even cross my mind that I used to be there and that the fans and how they were going to be just because I feel like we’ve been in so much toxic environments and things so far that, you know, there’ll just be more of it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a relaxed response from someone who once needed an escort through a stadium littered with flying objects. Even after all these years, expecting Tennessee fans to suddenly embrace Lane Kiffin would be asking quite a lot.

Josh Heupel has no intention of pretending otherwise. His comments were delivered as a joke, but the message was obvious. November 21 could bring another uncomfortable afternoon for Lane Kiffin in Knoxville. Whether the mustard and golf balls stay in the stands this time remains to be seen.