Tennessee Hero Now Battling Rare Disease Seeks Help From Vols Family

He gave Tennessee his all. Now he needs the Vols to give back. Back in July 2023, a familiar name in the orange and white quietly revealed something fans never saw coming. A Tennessee safety, a leader on the field, a warrior through injuries and adversity. He confessed to playing his final season, unknowingly gripped by a silent, brutal enemy. A rare autoimmune disease that turns the body against itself. He played with it. Fought through it. And never said a word, except: “I knew something wasn’t right, because I didn’t feel like the player I know I am, but I continued to push through.”

We are talking about Trevon Flowers. And this is his story…

Most Tennessee fans would know this name. Trevon Flowers wore that Power T with pride for five seasons, three of them as a starter. From a 5-7 freshman campaign to a 12-2 senior year that saw Tennessee rise again, the DB was always there on the field, in the trenches, flying in for tackles and picks. He didn’t flinch, complain, or sit. But behind the scenes, his body was failing him. He fought through it for two years after graduating in December 2022. But now, he’s coming back to the school with a deserving favor to ask.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This time, Flowers hopped on X on August 2 to seek help from UT football. “To my VFLs, you guys know my journey has had its ups and downs from the time I stepped on campus,” he began. “A lot of adversity that made me who I am today. Some know, but some may not know that my football career was cut short due to an autoimmune disease that inflamed my muscle…” The former Vols star came clean on his plight, which still highlighted his warrior spirit.

AD

“These past 2-3 years have been the hardest of my life, but I’ve come to find out it’s beautiful in the struggle or what Inky Johnson would say ‘It’s blessings on the Journey.’” Finding the good out of a condition as grave as his deserves applause.

You see, Flowers is suffering from Myositis – an illness which doesn’t just hurt, it robs. It’s a rare disease characterized by muscle inflammation, often leading to muscle weakness and potentially affecting other organs. It stole his workouts. His NFL dreams. His ability to walk into a Senior Bowl or pro day. By the time doctors figured out what was happening, the window had already closed. A Jim Thorpe Award finalist couldn’t even train. The same kid who started the first game of his freshman year, after playing only one year of high school football, had to sit still and watch it all slip away.

But Trevon Flowers doesn’t regret a day he spent with Tennessee, despite the struggles he faced later in his career. “I ALWAYS managed to give MY ALL for Tennessee and will always be a True VFL at heart,” he said. And now, he’s asking the Tennessee family, his family, to stand in his corner. “With that being said, Im asking my Vol family to send any blessings my way, as I keep God first on this uphill battle…” He added, “I have no regrets,& enjoyed every moment. From running through the T, to finally beating Alabama after 15 years. I’ve created a Go Fund Me account to help will medical bills, but to simply see how much of a Vol family we truly are. Vols help Vols.” Then he added a picture of himself on one knee with his head down on the Vols turf with his GoFundMe link saying “Anything helps.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A new battle, a new dream

Through his GoFundMe, Trevon Flowers is hoping to cover rising medical bills, ongoing treatment, and build a new future, one rooted in helping others. He wants to open a wellness center for athletes, start a business, and be a voice for anyone facing impossible odds. Because he’s still fighting. Because once a Volunteer, always a Volunteer.

On his GoFundMe, Trevon Flowers lays it all out after his 2023 diagnosis. “I’ve undergone infusions, muscle biopsies, physical therapy, surgeries, and have sought out myositis specialists to help manage my health,” he revealed. “The strong medications I take have brought their own challenges, including weight gain, stress, anxiety, and depression.” Yet, even now, he talks about purpose. About God. About hope. “Through it all, my faith and my family have been my foundation, reminding me that I am never alone, even in the toughest moments,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flowers isn’t just a Vol who played hurt. Despite his condition and a broken hand, he still recorded a solid 57 tackles (third-most on the team), two picks, and two FFs in 11 games in his final season. In his career with the Vols, he recorded 227 tackles and five picks in 46 games, which includes 36 starts. He’s a Vol who lived the creed, ‘I will give my all’. Now, it’s our turn.