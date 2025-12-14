Tennessee Volunteers TE Comes Clean on Rare Injury Diagnosis & Returning to College Football

Another serious injury disrupted Ethan Davis’ 2025 season with the Vols. After recovering from a collarbone injury as a freshman, he suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia early in the season and missed four games. Now, as Josh Heupel’s Tennessee finished the regular season 8–4, Davis made a candid admission on his journey amid difficulties.

“It was difficult. My teammates did a great job, you know, keeping me up during that time. But honestly, I went in every week preparing to play because the decision always came down to the Thursday of the week,” Davis said on the December 17th episode of Beyond the Orange. “I mean, every single install, every single picture that the defense was giving us, I just made sure to prepare as if I was playing. because, as I said, I honestly had no idea when it would ever come back.

“That’s what they were saying at our facility, too,” Davis added. “They were just saying, like, man, it’s such a rare thing for it. You get the stinger and then it doesn’t come back, you know what I mean? Then you just kind of have it as a waiting game at that point.”

The frustration was real. There was no clear reason for the injury, and that’s what made it worse. With UT up 14–7 on the Bulldogs, Davis jogged to the sideline clutching his arm, bent over in obvious pain, and was quickly taken to the medical tent. He then came back out and played in the second quarter like everything was fine. Later, doctors determined it wasn’t just pain or soreness but a nerve-related shoulder injury. That diagnosis changed everything.

Davis ended up missing four games against UAB, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Alabama before finally returning later in the season. Even while sidelined, he stayed locked in. He watched film on the sidelines, studying tendencies, and trying to stay mentally sharp with the team. But why is it labelled as a “freak” injury? Davis already underwent a shoulder surgery during his high school which caused him to miss his senior season. However, the issue seems to have returned, and no one knows the reason for it.

Most football injuries come from standard contact and follow a fairly predictable recovery timeline. This one didn’t. The collision caused nerve damage, which is far less common and much more unpredictable. Unlike muscle or bone injuries, nerve issues are complicated, and the medical staff can’t give a clear return date. That’s why Davis stayed listed as “questionable” for weeks. During that stretch, he practiced every week like he was going to play, even though the final call usually came late.

Eventually, he got the green light and worked his way back into the lineup. His role grew even more after fellow tight end Miles Kitselman went down with a knee injury. Down the stretch, Davis made his presence felt, especially in the win over Florida and the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. He wrapped up the year with 21 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis’s missing time in the middle of the season did hurt the Vols, but if we’re being honest, it was a pretty minor issue in the bigger picture. The real reason Tennessee had such a bumpy year was the defense. Just last season, Tim Banks’ unit ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense. This year, though, that ranking took a sharp dive, and it ultimately cost Banks his job. Now, with a new defensive coordinator in place, expectations are understandably high.

Tennessee Vols’ defensive makeover

The Vols’ early hype turned into a curse. Tennessee ranked just 92nd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 28.7 points per game, which is a massive drop-off from their elite 2024 unit. That result made the next move for the Vols pretty predictable. Josh Heupel and Tennessee parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

But they didn’t waste any time hitting reset. Instead, the Vols made a splash by landing former Ohio State and Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Knowles was hired on a three-year deal, averaging $2.2 million annually, to revitalize the Volunteers’ struggling defense. It’s just justified because the 60-year-old brings elite credentials. Over three Buckeye seasons (2022-24), his units topped the nation in points (14.9) and yards (278.7) allowed, producing 11 NFL Draft picks amid a 36-6 record and two CFP appearances.

Even though his debut season with the Nittany Lions didn’t go as planned, his experience with the secondary unit is absolutely commendable. At Happy Valley, Knowles’ unit ranked 37th in scoring at 21 points and 37th in total defense at 334.3 yards. However, things changed post-James Franklin’s October firing and Matt Campbell’s hire, as the new head coach brought his own DC.