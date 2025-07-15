brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Tennessee Won’t Make It Easy for Joey Aguilar as Josh Heupel Drops Big SEC Media Days News

BySoham Ghosh

Jul 15, 2025 | 3:57 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Joey Aguilar has been in the middle of one of college football’s most compelling offseason narratives, a quarterback soap opera that unfolded throughout the SEC and Pac-12. Joey Aguilar, straight off a record-breaking stint at Appalachian State, is becoming the man charged with guiding Tennessee’s offense. Aguilar’s ascension wasn’t one of gradual, cautious development. Rather, he’s made a point of being tossed headfirst into the fray. At App State, after replacing the injured starter in the opener, he threw a 32-yard touchdown on his first FBS play. From there, he had several multi-TD games, became the third-most productive single-season touchdown passer in Sun Belt history.

The Tennessee move put Aguilar firmly in the spotlight, and, let’s be honest, on the hot seat. After all, this isn’t any SEC program. This is Tennessee, where patience is in short supply, and quarterbacks are heroes or cautionary tales. Here, he’s one of the team’s top offseason additions, and there’s already chatter about whether he’s “more advanced” than former Vols QB Hendon Hooker. But things are not looking that simple for him. “I think it’s important, we talk about it at the beginning of every year, you earn everything in this game… That’s certainly true at the quarterback position,” Josh Heupel says on the SEC Media Days about the Tennessee QB battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Joey Aguilar handle the Tennessee pressure cooker, or will he become another cautionary tale?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved