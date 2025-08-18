Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar Set for 7-Figure NIL Pay as 6,760-Yd Starting QB for Josh Heupel

Tennessee senior Joey Aguilar has locked down the starting QB job, according to multiple sources. The veteran outlasted redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre in a heated fall camp battle. Well, camp wrapped up Sunday night with a walkthrough at Neyland Stadium and a final team meeting. Following that, Aguilar emerged as the clear leader. So, what did he show in camp to claim the crown?

Aguilar delivered his best scrimmage yet as a Vol on Friday morning, looking fully in command of the offense. HC Josh Heupel took notice. “I thought he handled himself extremely well,” said Heupel. “That’s today, but I think he’s got better, from day one up until today’s scrimmage. Really every single day. Comfort and control. He’s handled himself extremely well during our night walkthroughs, which is mental focus, mental sweat. And because of that, he’s extremely comfortable in what we’re doing right now.” But what’s even more interesting is that the QB1 spot comes with a payday too.

On August 17, On3’s Pete Nakos noted the momentum was already shifting Aguilar’s way, and Friday’s scrimmage sealed it. Now, Joey Aguilar is set to earn roughly $1.2 M this season. And the payday comes with pedigree. As Bill Martin reported, Aguilar will make his 25th FBS start in the @AflacKickoff game. On top of that, he enters as the nation’s active career leader in total offense per game at 288.5 yards (minimum 2,500 yards). Really impressive. But for Joey Aguilar, finding comfort in Knoxville has been a crash course.

He didn’t arrive until mid-May, transferring in from UCLA. Tennessee needed a QB after Nico Iamaleava bolted for the Bruins in April. And Aguilar wasted no time setting the tone. “Just put my nose down and grind,” said the 24 year old. “I came in with a short amount of time to learn the playbook. My goal was to be in here every day and get the details of the playbook down, watching film from last season and the spring to see how things are ran. The coaches helped me a lot with that.” Following that, Joey Aguilar has seen it all: JUCO, App State, UCLA, and now Tennessee. But each stop brought a new playbook, new terminology, and new lessons. But is his goal truly aligned with the program? And if so, how did they find their QB1?

The Hunt for a QB like Joey Aguilar

For the past month, Tennessee’s offense has been searching for its true commander. Here, OC Joey Halzle laid out the vision clearly, stating, “First and foremost, you got to play this game in this offense with an aggressive nature. I think a lot of times the mistake quarterbacks make in a competition is they try not to lose it. They try just to not make a mistake. We want our guy to walk the line between being extremely aggressive, but not reckless at all.” But Halzle wasn’t chasing highlight throws or flashy stats.

At App State, Aguilar threw for 3,757 yards and 33 TDs in 2023, then followed with 3,003 yards in 2024. Now in Knoxville, he says the focus is simple: put his head down, trust the work, and lead this team to success. “I can’t get too excited on one thing and too down on another,” said Aguilar.

The goal was to find the best operator of the offense. The one who can balance fire with control. “It’s not just about who throws the football the furthest or the hardest. It’s about who can operate this offense that when we take the field, gives us a chance to win,” Halzle said. And with camp now closed, the Vols have their answer. Joey Aguilar, the oldest newcomer in Knoxville, has earned the crown. The veteran’s edge, experience, and steady command of the huddle made him the choice to open 2025 as Tennessee’s QB1. Now, it’s on Aguilar to deliver his best and make his mark.