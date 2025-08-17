Tensions Await for LSU & Brian Kelly as 5-Star Commit Teases Flipping With Cryptic Move

LSU has landed a game-changing 5-star weapon. Well, valued at $523K in NIL by On3, he’s the consensus top WR in the 2026 class. On top of that, the 247Sports composite ranks him No. 1 at his position, the top recruit in Mississippi, and No. 3 overall nationally. His verbal commitment to LSU on March 19 shocked many who expected Tennessee to be his destination. But now, all eyes are on LSU and Brian Kelly as tensions build for what comes next.

The 5-star WR in the spotlight is LSU commit Tristen Keys, and tension has surrounded his recruiting battle with the Vols. On3’s Chad Simmons reported that Tennessee QB commit Faizon Brandon, also a 5-star, has been doing everything he can to sway Keys. Brandon even showed up in bright orange Adidas cleats at a HS practice, hinting that the duo could be future teammates as well as Adidas ambassadors. And the charm offensive from Brandon seems to have done the trick, as Keys has teased a possible flip with a cryptic move, keeping the recruiting drama alive.

Tristen Keys just sent shockwaves online. He removed “LSU Commit” from his Twitter bio; a huge red flag for Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Looks like the 5-star wideout could still be swayed if other powerhouse programs make their move. Now, Tennessee holds an edge thanks to QB Faizon Brandon, but Keys isn’t closing any doors. Remember, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that he visited the Miami Hurricanes the weekend of May 31. Moreover, Alabama and Texas A&M have also made strong pushes during his recruitment. But now, the Volunteers look like they are in the driving seat to lend him.

While Vols was weighing a massive Adidas deal this spring, Tristen Keys was making his own moves. Now, both could align under the Adidas banner. On Aug. 13, UT revealed a 10-year partnership with Adidas, starting in 2026, as the Vols’ official apparel partner. And back on June 8, Adidas signed Keys to an NIL deal, doubling down on their push for elite high school talent. So, with both sides under the same brand, the Vols have a real shot to make their move. But nothing is set in stone yet; it could just be a playful nudge from Tristen Keys, keeping fans guessing about his college destination. However, losing Keys would be a huge blow for Brian Kelly.

Here’s the thing: Tristen Keys is a 6’3″, 190-pound dynamo from Hattiesburg High in Mississippi. As a junior in 2024, he caught 58 passes for 1,275 yards. And he racked up 14 TDs, powering his team deep into the playoffs. On top of that, his talent earned him a spot in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game, where he shone on a national stage. Now, losing a playmaker like Keys would sting for LSU; a top-tier recruit of his caliber doesn’t come around often. Therefore, LSU won’t just let Tristen Keys slip away that easily.

The plus point of Brian Kelly

With summer winding down, Tennessee is riding a wave of momentum in the chase for Tristen Keys. Many recruiting experts now see the Vols as a real threat to land the 5-star wideout. But LSU isn’t backing down. According to On3’s Shea Dixon, the Tigers recently revamped Keys’ NIL deal, likely sweetening the pot.

“The latest tidbit worth noting: LSU has recently restructured the NIL package for Keys, sources tell me,” wrote On3’s Shea Dixon. “That has LSU carrying some increased confidence that the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class remains on board with his commitment to the Tigers.” But now, the outcome is anyone’s guess.

The reason is very simple. Tennessee can still battle LSU’s NIL offer, so the Vols aren’t out of the fight. But LSU is sending a clear message—they’ll do whatever it takes to keep the nation’s top WR in their fold. Now it will be interesting to see whether Brian Kelly can keep Keys or if the Vols can pull off the flip.