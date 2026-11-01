Tensions Flare Between Ohio State and USC Players as Ryan Day’s Staff Forced to Step In to Calm the Situation

Ohio State and USC hadn’t even kicked off their Halloween showdown when things started getting personal. What began as a heated exchange along the sideline at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum quickly turned into an ugly pregame scene, with coaches forced to step between players before the jawing turned into something worse.

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The Buckeyes weren’t really keeping their emotions in check. A video shared by USC reporter Kendell Hollowell on X captured several Ohio State LBs going back and forth with Trojans defenders. The caption said, “Tensions running high ahead of tonight’s matchup between USC and Ohio State.” The footage did plenty of talking on its own.

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Cincere Johnson, Riley Pettijohn, TJ Alford, and Garrett Stover were among the Ohio State players involved. They were exchanging words with USC defenders in a face-to-face confrontation near the boundary. Neither side seemed interested in walking away.

Things got heated enough that Ohio State’s coaching staff had to intervene. RBs coach Carlos Locklyn stepped in, gathered the Buckeyes, and began steering them toward the tunnel. Officials also moved in to keep the two groups apart.

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Imago Credits: Imagn

TJ Alford was especially fired up. Even while Locklyn was trying to get him moving in the opposite direction, the LB continued shouting toward the USC players. A few Ohio State supporters arriving at the stadium could be heard cheering on the Buckeyes as the confrontation unfolded.

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USC wasn’t backing down either. LB Desman Stephens II and DT Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui Jr. were among the Trojans still exchanging words with Ohio State players as the groups began separating. The back-and-forth continued for a moment, but the coaching staff and officials eventually got everyone moving toward their respective sides. The situation was contained before it became a physical altercation.

For both Ohio State and USC, there is a lot more than bragging rights on the line. Both programs entered the Halloween matchup carrying plenty of pressure, although for very different reasons. The Buckeyes arrived in Los Angeles ranked No. 2 nationally with a 6-1 record. But they had a significant problem to solve.

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Julian Sayin’s injury against Indiana left Ryan Day without his starting QB, forcing true freshman Luke Fahey into the spotlight for his first career start. That is a difficult assignment anywhere. Doing it on the road, against a USC team desperate to revive its postseason hopes, only makes the challenge bigger. Emotions were already running high before the players stepped onto the field.

USC, meanwhile, entered at 6-2 after a disappointing 24-7 defeat against Wisconsin. The loss knocked Lincoln Riley’s team out of the AP Top 25 and left its CFP ambitions hanging by a thread. A matchup with the second-ranked Buckeyes offered little room for another slip.

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There was also some history attached to the occasion. USC’s move to the Big Ten finally brought these two traditional powers together as conference opponents. Their previous meetings carried plenty of Rose Bowl history, but this was their first meeting as Big Ten members. Ohio State is also chasing its first win at the Coliseum since 1946.

Interestingly, Ryan Day had spoken about managing the mental side of preparation just two days before the game. Speaking to WBNS 10TV on October 29, he explained why Fridays were important for his team beyond the usual meetings and walkthroughs.

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“Best Fridays in football are really about being focused when it’s time to get focused,” he said.

Ryan Day also stressed the importance of allowing players to relax with teammates and friends, warning that mental fatigue can become a problem during demanding preparation weeks. That approach makes sense heading into a difficult road game, particularly with a freshman QB taking over under unusual circumstances. But the scene outside the Coliseum showed just how difficult it can be to keep emotions under control when the stakes are this high.

Carlos Locklyn and the rest of the staff managed to pull their players away before the situation escalated. The football game would soon provide its own answers, but the pregame fireworks, however, had already arrived.