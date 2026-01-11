Tensions Flare for Ryan Day as Ex-OSU Coach Jeopardizes His Effort to Keep Jeremiah Smith Happy

Ohio State’s 2025 season ended on a disappointing note, but that was only the start of a turbulent period. It was followed by players leaving for the portal. The wide receiver room has also been hit by players entering the draft. A few days ago, Mylan Graham exited, further adding to Ryan Day’s woes. However, the program is trying to remedy the situation, but Day’s former assistant may become a hindrance.

Brian Hartline’s departure to USF has potentially put a dent in Ohio State’s tag as the WR-U. But it’s not just the future that’s in danger. Following the move, Buckeye WR Bryson Rodgers transferred to USF, and he is also trying to recruit Graham.

Rodgers appeared on an Instagram live and talked about bringing Ohio State transfer WR Mylan Graham with him to Tampa, stating he was about to “get my other bro” and how it was “mandatory.”

Both Rodgers and Graham were part of Hartline’s WR unit. Coincidentally, neither saw a lot of production during their time in Columbus. That was also because the Buckeyes were blessed with the likes of Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith in the last two seasons. That also made Graham move to the portal.

The decision cut deeper than a normal portal exit, and Jeremiah Smith’s reaction said everything. “Nooo 5💔,” Smith wrote on his X on January 5. That was it. Within minutes, others followed with similar posts, echoing the same heartbreak and disbelief. “Damn 5💔,” Tate wrote on his X, and Brandon Inniss followed with “Damm 5💔💔.”

However, recent reporting on Graham has emphasized that Ryan Day is attempting to bring him back to Columbus from the transfer portal. However, for the former five-star, his decision might hinge on his relationship with coach Hartline.

“I just wanted to get some work in with coach Hartline,” Graham said after his commitment to Ohio State. “I felt it was necessary. He’s a great coach to learn from, and I just wanted to go back to school and add some stuff to my game.

“Every experience I’ve had with coach Hartline, whether he’s come to my school or I’ve worked out in front of him, or something on the phone, it’s always been a good experience. He’s always teaching me some knowledge and things like that. It really just poured into me the more I wanted to come here because I had a really great bond with him.”

This departure will hurt an already thinned-out WR room. Tate is off to the NFL. Along with Graham, Rodgers, Quincy Porter, and freshman Bogpegn Miller have all decided to leave. That’s five wideouts gone, leaving Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss as the only returners with a career catch, alongside the freshman Chris Henry Jr.

This is where the pressure ramps up for Ryan Day. Ohio State is trying to quickly rebuild depth.

Ryan Day is piecing the WR room back together

This is unfamiliar territory for Ohio State. The Buckeyes didn’t need to look for wide receivers for years because Brian Hartline handled the recruiting, and the room reloaded itself. Ryan Day is now adjusting to a new era and rebuilding on the spot after suffering major setbacks. The once-existing safety net has been removed, and all that’s left is a head coach who must make quick adjustments.

Day’s first real response came through the portal. Although Devin McCuin’s name isn’t the flashiest, his speed and productivity make him the perfect stabilizer Ohio State needs at the moment. While younger players like Chris Henry Jr. continue to develop, McCuin provides the Buckeyes with a seasoned presence to pair with Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Innis. Although it’s not a perfect solution, it’s a start, and it shows that Ohio State isn’t waiting around.

The Buckeyes are preparing to host five-star WR Moshun Sales, the second-ranked receiver in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound target out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis is precisely the type of matchup nightmare Ohio State has built its reputation on, and he’s being pursued by programs across the country.

Although it wouldn’t solve everything right away, Ryan Day is pushing through it, leaning on the portal and recruiting visits to piece the receiver room back together.