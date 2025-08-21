Tensions Grow as Michigan’s Dave Portnoy Takes Offense After Jeremiah Smith Declares War

It’s completely wild out there. “The Game” has absolutely ripped social media apart lately. The debate has transcended football and is now meshed with identity, pride, and which pain you’d rather carry. One Ohio State alum posted, “I would take another loss to Michigan this year if it meant Ohio State would win another National Championship,” while others fired back, insisting they’d gladly trade even a national title just to break Michigan’s win streak. It’s the closest thing we have felt to open war since the days of Toledo. And just recently, Jeremiah Smith has upped the heat with some of the most defiant words Buckeye Nation has heard in years, and tempers across both states are boiling over.

Michigan fans and alumni, as usual, didn’t flinch. Wolverines have a long tradition of saving Buckeye quotes for bulletin board material, and this year is no different. A month ago, Smith declared he’d “never lose to Michigan” again and promised to beat them always. Michigan alum and NFL Network’s Rich Eisen wasted no time responding. His “Noted” struck exactly where it hurts. Eisen doubled down on his show, both giving Smith his due as “truly exceptional” and reminding everyone that Michigan’s dominance is currently undeniable, with a four-game win streak underscoring just how motivated the Wolverines remain.

Now, after Smith’s recent comments, things have truly escalated with Michigan’s Dave Portnoy stepping into the fray. The Barstool Sports founder and notorious Michigan alum took the Buckeye oxygen right out of the room. Portnoy posted: “I respect this attitude. More Ohio people should embrace this. Instead of devaluing the game. Instead of pretending that winning a natty makes up for getting humiliated by Mich. Instead of conspiracy theories just admit you are failures until you beat us. Hats off to Jeremiah.” His tweet easily cements the narrative that Michigan isn’t going to shrink from this rivalry or let Buckeye fans off the hook for recent history.

Portnoy’s words carry special weight since, as a Michigan alum and media firebrand, his takes often set the temperature for the entire Michigan fan community. And just when Buckeye fans tried to spin the pain, echoing that same viral alum line about a natty being worth another loss to Michigan, Portnoy hit right back: “And so it begins. Ohio trying to devalue the Michigan game because they can’t beat Michigan.” That retort poked every raw nerve in Ohio.

Michigan fans are quick to remind OSU that they can no longer hide behind the championship when 0-5 is on its way. It’s now about pride and legacy, and, as Portnoy’s tweet made clear, no amount of silverware can erase repeated heartbreak at the hands of your biggest enemy. Social media exploded, all the while, The Game remains months away, and if the comments and memes are any indication, emotions won’t cool off anytime soon.

Jeremiah Smith’s Fiery Comments on Michigan Stoke Rivalry Fire

Jeremiah Smith hasn’t held back when it comes to his feelings about Michigan, making it very clear where his loyalties and passions lie. In a recent episode of “The Triple Option” podcast, hosted by FOX Sports personalities Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, and Rob Stone, Smith was asked his instinctive thoughts on “The Team Up North.” His response was blunt and intense: “Hate. With everything in me, I hate them.” That one simple word shows the fierce emotion that drives him and how much the loss last year would’ve stung.

Smith’s feelings are deeply personal and stem from his full immersion into the Ohio State culture. He shared a revealing story about his early days, recalling how he mistakenly wore dark blue during high school recruiting, only to be quickly warned by coaches Brian Hartline and Keenan Bailey, “You can’t wear those colors here.” That moment became a turning point, making him realize, “Okay, yeah, this is real.”



via Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 makes a catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill 35 during the second quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexRobertson/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_24879998

Despite Smith’s tough talk, his first experience on the field against Michigan was a harsh lesson in the weight of The Game. Last year, while Ohio State entered the matchup with a 10-1 record and a No. 2 ranking, they were stunned by Michigan’s 13-10 victory at Ohio Stadium. Smith did score one touchdown, but for the most part was shut down with five catches and 35 yards. With both teams ranked in the preseason AP poll, Ohio State at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 14, the stage is set for Smith and the Buckeyes to try to reverse that outcome on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor.