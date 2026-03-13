Tensions Grow for Kyle Whittingham as Ryan Day Makes Aggressive Move for Michigan 4-Star Target

Ryan Day’s 2027 class looks star-studded already. He has landed 9 commits in the cycle, including two 5-star players, as the class ranks 2nd nationally. But Day isn’t satisfied yet. He is battling with the ‘team up north’ to land one of the most physical defensive linemen in the country. To do that, Ohio State hosted the 6’6″ and 275 lb beast on a visit in Columbus. And tensions cannot be higher for Kyle Whittingham.

“This was my first visit for this whole year in general,” Marcus Fakatou said about his OSU visit. “Me and my parents were just talking, and they set the bar so high that we all came to like a circle and said committing (Wednesday) would be something to think about. That’s how high they set the bar, and I feel like Ohio State is right there with Notre Dame on my list.”

Fakatou also praised Ohio State’s D-line coach, Larry Johnson, for his coaching prowess and his ability to develop veteran stars year after year. Though Notre Dame is leading in the 4-star DL’s recruitment with Ohio State, Michigan isn’t a lot behind. Fakatou will visit Michigan on April 11 on an unofficial visit and also has an official visit planned in mid-June.

Earlier, Fakatou also detailed to Rivals’ Adam Gorney that Michigan was one of the teams that had “left the best impression so far.” Now, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong on his March 13 podcast episode also pegged Michigan to be gaining “momentum” in sealing Fakatou’s commitment. “We’ve seen Notre Dame lead. Michigan’s the program with momentum,” Wiltfong said.

But after the Ohio State visit, the tables have turned drastically.

According to various scouting reports, Fakatou is an extremely physical and “sky-scraping” lineman. He can man different fronts and alignments but has shown his technique mostly in a four-man front. So far, Fakatou has recorded 97 tackles, 70 solos, and 12 sacks in his past two seasons. He also has 14 QB hurries and three defended passes over 22 games to his name.

For Michigan specifically, landing Fakatou would be transformational. The interior defensive line is arguably one of Michigan’s more urgent needs in the 2027 class. Faktou is a recruit who does not need 2 years of development to make an impact. Rivals’ Charles Power noted he “should easily get to around 300 pounds” while still flashing “eye-catching movement skills” and “first-step quickness.” He wins through length and torque, and can split double teams.

Moreover, landing a five-star California recruit would immediately validate Whittingham’s West Coast recruiting pipeline. Due to the physicality that Fakatou puts into his game, he is prioritizing programs like Michigan and Ohio State.

“He has had a keen eye on the Midwest,” Steve Wiltfong said. “He is that style of player. Loves that brand of football. The physicality around the line of scrimmage, those programs, their track record of development at the point of attack, those head coaches, they all resonate with Marcus Fakatou.”

So far, the 2nd-best defensive lineman in the country has received offers from almost every prominent program (36 offers) in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Miami, and Michigan. He also doesn’t mind moving away from his home state, California, and that is a huge plus.

Marcus Fakatou opens up on his relationship with Kyle Whittingham

Fakatou’s recruitment could have ended quite soon when he visited Ohio State. Even though he said he wanted to commit somewhere, he is still analyzing every program for now. That gives a chance for programs to swoop in and take him away from Ryan Day. The Orange, California native had also narrowed down his top-10 programs, which included Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Miami. That doesn’t mean Fakatou’s interest in Michigan has waned.

“There is just something about Coach [Kyle Whittingham],” Fakatou said. “I had a relationship with him, but his coming up more and more meant a lot. The first time they came, it was (former position coach Lou Esposito) and (Lewis) Powell, and then a week later, they came back with the head coach, and we thought that was amazing.”

Michigan’s new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, and his staff have been recruiting Fakatou since his tenure at Utah. They have built an extensive relationship with the player, and Fakatou has responded in kind with praise. But now, with Ohio State coming in hard for the interior lineman, winning Fakatou’s commitment for either team will be a huge win. Something that can even play out rivalry dynamics when Fakatou finally takes the field.