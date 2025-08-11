Tensions in FSU Camp as Mike Norvell’s Assistant Has Second Public Outcry Over Team’s Sorry State

“They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos declared earlier this summer. Now, with those words ringing loud, it’s time for the real test of Florida State’s resilience. The Seminoles limped through 2024 with a humiliating 2-10 record, their worst since 1974, and landed dead last in the ACC, a far cry from the glory days. Now, with head coach Mike Norvell under intense pressure, the 2025 season is shaping up as a crucial crossroads for the program’s future.

With the season opener against Alabama looming on August 30, Florida State’s football program under head coach Mike Norvell is emerging from a reconstruction phase with cautious optimism. Bolstered by new coordinator hires like Defensive Coordinator Tony White and Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn, Florida State is blending fresh energy with a familiar urgency to reclaim national relevance. But FSU’s efforts have yet to fully ignite, as the team continues to wrestle with inconsistency and unmet expectations.

Tony White didn’t mince words after FSU’s second scrimmage. “Some guys who you thought might play a little better did not,” he began, laying out a stark contrast between effort and expectation. “Some guys went out there and built the coaches’ trust and teammates’ confidence. And then there’s guys who need to, quite frankly, step their a** up.” His conclusion was simple and stern that the players have to perform up to the standard or sit out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: Treasure Coast Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell takes a second to soak in the moment. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAliciaxDevine/TallahasseexDemocratx USATSI_22038999

AD

When asked whether it was the same players falling short again, White maintained perspective. “Football guys are going to not make plays here and there… I never get upset when the ball beats you. But if you’re not doing what you’re being trained to do and not playing your butt off, then that is unacceptable.” Echoing sentiments from scrimmage one, he emphasized that consistency, not talent alone, dictates playing time.

Florida State’s 2025 roster includes some of the best talent this season. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is the centerpiece, a senior transfer from Boston College, is set to take the offense by storm after a respectable 2024 campaign, passing for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns. Redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk, an Oklahoma transfer, provides depth at running back and is on the Doak Walker Award watch list. Sophomore J.J. Johnson, the speedy receiver who is fast becoming a trustworthy target with big-play potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Linebacker Elijah Herring is expected to be a key player in leading the defense. Tight ends Landen Thomas and Randy Pittman Jr. have also been placed on the Mackey Award Watch List, signaling them as among the best tight ends in the country. With rebuilding issues being evident, the theme from the coaching staff remains firm, and it’s going to get even more blunt.

Tony White calls out discipline issues after first scrimmage

“First scrimmages, you’re always going to have some good plays and bad plays,” Tony White said after the team’s initial run. “I think there are some just the thing that stands out, are certain performances, some guys that you thought may play a little bit better did not, and some guys who you didn’t know how they were going to play really perform well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

White’s compliment to those who surpassed expectations highlights the glimpses of ability Mike Norvell can count on, but it’s the mental mistakes that are still vexing the defensive coordinator. “The biggest disturbing thing was the penalties. I think we had a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties, lined up offside a couple times, misalignments, things like that that really bug you,” White explained.

Those mistakes are more than just minor slip-ups; they have real consequences. “They extend drives. Two of those penalties actually ended up where we stop them, we get a penalty and then they go on to score.” White’s tone leaves no doubt that those avoidable errors need to be cleaned up immediately. “So those really those are the things that you need to control, which you can.” The Seminoles’ ability to tighten up these fundamentals will be critical if they want to show up ready to compete when Alabama comes calling.