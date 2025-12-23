Concerns in Indiana Camp as Curt Cignetti Announces Sad News Before Rose Bowl

With an unbeaten record and a Big Ten title to its name, Curt Cignetti’s side has positioned itself as a legitimate contender for the CFP championship. However, amid the surge of optimism around Bloomington, troubling news has emerged ahead of the Indiana Hoosiers’ Rose Bowl matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Addressing the loss of defensive lineman Stephen Daley, Cignetti shared during his first Rose Bowl press conference, “Bryant Haines does a great job coordinating our defense. We have a lot of confidence in our players, and we’ll find the best solution that gives us the best chance to be successful.”

Daley suffered an injury following Indiana’s Big Ten Championship victory over Ohio State. He was reportedly celebrating with fans after the game, jumping before landing awkwardly, which resulted in him being carted off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury has ruled Daley out for the remainder of the season, meaning he will miss the playoff quarterfinal against Alabama. His absence is critical as Daley has been one of Indiana’s standout defenders this year, recording 35 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Curt Cignetti even admitted he was stunned by the nature of the injury.

Imago November 28, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: Indiana defensive lineman STEPHEN DALEY 8 celebrates a stop during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Ross Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Indiana won 56-3 West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20251128_zsp_w145_027 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

“This postgame was a little different than most,” Cignetti told reporters. “I didn’t get into the coaches’ room until probably 45 minutes after the game, and that was the first I had heard about it. Then we were walking to my press conference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Sunday, we were still waiting for imaging to come back and for more information to come in. I was still processing the whole thing because it was sort of unbelievable when I heard about it, and I think that’s why I said we had nobody hurt during the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Whether Daley’s absence will play a decisive role in Indiana’s playoff run remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, with Cignetti expressing full confidence in defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Indiana appears determined to adapt as it prepares for Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does the CFP road look like for Curt Cignetti and Indiana?

It is no secret that Curt Cignetti has transformed Indiana since taking over the program in 2024. With a current 24-2 record, Cignetti has positioned the Indiana Hoosiers on the brink of history, with a potential CFP national championship representing the first in program history. He has already delivered a Big Ten title, Indiana’s first in 58 years, but the primary focus now shifts to the national stage. Standing in the Hoosiers’ path is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Indiana enters the Rose Bowl as a 6.5 to 7-point favorite over Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 39 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 31.4 points per game, while Indiana boasts the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 10.8 points per contest.

Defensively, Alabama ranks No. 13 in scoring defense, giving up 17.9 points per game. Indiana, meanwhile, sits No. 4 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 41.9 points per outing. The most points Alabama allowed this season came in a 31-point performance by Florida State in the season opener, highlighting that the Crimson Tide defense can be tested by elite offenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who do you guys think will have the last laugh?