Tensions in Iowa State Camp as Matt Campbell Faces Kirk Ferentz’s Unfair Advantage

Iowa State is having an eventful season so far. Emerging strong in the Big 12 so far, Matt Campbell is giving the doubters a run for their money. However, he faces a key test in Week 2. He will take on arch-rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 9 time in his career on Saturday, hoping to add a win on the Cyclones’ side of the score. But Kirk Ferentz has a serious weapon in his squad, who will surely be a problem for Iowa State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s an odd numbered year, which means the famed Cy-Hawk game will be played at St. Ames. Campbell has never won an edition of this rivalry at home. But in 2022 and 2024, the Cyclones upset the dominant Hawkeyes. This year, Campbell is already on the roll, with 2 wins in the bag. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” the HC told FOX Sports. Things are different for Iowa State this year, as they rise up to No. 16 in the AP poll ahead of Week 2. But things are also different on the rival side.

Joel Klatt delved deep into the one weapon in Kirk Ferentz’s arsenal. “They’ve got an offense now led by a guy that I think could have a big year,” he said in a September 5 clip of his show. That player is, of course, QB Mark Gronowski. He didn’t get the chance to show his sheer skill in the opening game, and the rushing attack took over. But coming with 10,311 yards made at South Dakota State and National Championship wins, he’s going to be tough for the Cyclones’ defense. “Gronowski has already won in his college career 50 games as a quarterback,” Klatt noted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I keep telling you that experience is a big deal in this sport. And it’s becoming even a bigger deal as the transfer portal era and NIL era now is starting to come into its third and fourth year. And that experience is going to pay off,” the analyst added.

via Imago Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Albany Great Danes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Gronowski was named the FCS Player of the Year for his brilliant run in the 2024 season at South Dakota State. Winning the Cy-Hawk game would make him the winningest QB in Division-I, of all time. Mark Gronowski’s addition singlehandedly upped the standard of the Hawkeye offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iowa enters unranked into this much awaited game. But Gronowski, on the other hand is already a QB on ESPN’s week 2’s watchlist for top quarterbacks. A lot depends on the success of the star QB. As the Hawkeyes prepare for revenge over Iowa State, Gronowski had a serious message for the team.

AD

Mark Gronowski puts Matt Campbell on notice with a strong message

In his FBS debut on August 30, Gronowski couldn’t do much, hauling in only 44 yards and completing 8 of his 15 passes. But fans know the sheer talent he possesses, and are hoping that he’ll let that flair show itself in the Iowa State game. He shared his mindset ahead of the game, and it should have Matt Campbell zeroing in on him.

“[Just] sometimes having that, like, ‘screw it’ mindset. Just, ‘We’re gonna throw it. We’re gonna sling it.’ And that way we’re going to have more completions that way and get more balls down the field,” Gronowski told the press.

via Imago Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) throws warm up passes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa is returning with an absolute phenom in Mark Gronowski, and a tough defense helmed by Broyles Award-winning DC, Phil Parker. Rocco Becht is definitely going to have some trouble getting past this. Gronowski, with his experience, stands as the better QB in comparison. And that aggressive mindset means the Iowa offense is going to be a lot more active than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Campbell admitted that Iowa has had a “lay of the land,” in the state, given the comfortable lead they have over the Cyclones. But the onus is on the HC to prove that Iowa State isn’t a one-off wonder from last season. How he devises his strategy to stop Mark Gronowski from wreaking havoc in St Ames will surely be a fun watch.