Tensions in Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Camp After New Behren Morton Replacement Update

Texas Tech’s 0-23 loss to Oregon at the Orange Bowl exposed its offense, especially QB Brendon Morton. Given that they badly need a high-profile quarterback, the Red Raiders fans were hoping that Joey McGuire would bring Brendan Sorsby to Lubbock. However, an ACC program with a fat check has emerged as a top contender for Sorsby.

According to Gary Ferman of Cane Sport, the Miami Hurricanes, who have been linked to Sam Leavitt for weeks, are now going after Brendan Sorsby in the 2026 Transfer Portal.

“Sam Leavitt has been buzzed for Miami for several weeks now,” said Gary Ferman on the January 2 episode of the Rivals. “I’m not falling for that one. Miami is locked and loaded here. I refuse to believe that they are not going to be very much in the mix for Brendan Sorsby, very quickly, in the next 24 hours or so. I think that’s got to be the number one target on their board.”

Miami, as a playoff team currently in the CFP Semifinal, would receive a guaranteed payout of $14 million. Additionally, high NIL-valued players like Carson Beck ($3.1 million) and Francisco Mauigoa ($683,000) are leaving Miami to pursue a career in the NFL. This would keep the Hurricanes free from big NIL liabilities.

With a huge amount of money added to their student-athletic funds, Ferman believes that “they’re going to be able to go look for a quarterback” and “be selective about who they go after.” This would prompt them to pursue the best in the market, which is Brendan Sorsby.

“I’m not buying that Leavitt is necessarily going to be the guy. I think he’s there. I think there have been conversations there, but I think Miami is going to shoot for the top guy. I personally believe that is Sorsby.”

This could be a nightmare for Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech, as they’ve been interested in him since he announced his entry to the portal. The Hurricanes’ entering the mix could result in an increased asking price for the hottest portal commodity. The Red Raiders still have a chance with his apparent girlfriend, Cincinnati volleyball player Gretchen Sigman, being transferred to Texas Tech. However, where he lands is yet to be seen.

Brendan Sorsby’s rise as the hottest commodity

The bidding war for Brendan Sorsby is mainly due to his dual-threat QB season with UConn. He completed 207 of 336 passes this season with a 61.6% completion rate for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also added 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback has thrown 300+ yards three times this season against Bowling Green, Kansas, and BYU. Sorsby had five passing touchdowns against Northwestern State and four against Oklahoma State. He also ran for 96 yards against Nebraska and 85 yards against Baylor.

Sorsby was supposed to enter the NFL Draft after this season; however, his inconsistent play and the NFL scout report projected him as a middle-round draft pick. He was also criticized for escaping the pocket too quickly without letting plays develop, and his footwork has also caused some passes to sail.

With that being said, Brendan Sorsby will be looking for a new home to develop himself as a better quarterback and enter the NFL draft as a top prospect.