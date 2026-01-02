Tensions in Miami as Alarming Carson Beck Factor Pushes Johnny Manziel to Issue Clear Warning

Miami’s win over Ohio State on New Year’s Eve can be attributed to the Canes’ dominance in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines dominated the Buckeyes. But Carson Beck also played his part, keeping the offense on schedule throughout the game. As they prepare for the Fiesta Bowl, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel looked at how Beck could make or break the game for Mario Cristobal’s team.

“Miami is playing great ball right now,” said Johnny Manziel on the January 1 episode of Nightcap. “I think if you get that level of Carson Beck that you got yesterday, if you can get that with their defense, they’re going to be a really, really hard out. But this is going to be a really good game.

You just don’t know what Carson Beck you’re going to get. He looked the other day like a guy who’s played 30 or 40 games. But then you’ll see him against A&M, and you know, he’ll make enough plays to get it done, but he’s inconsistent at times. But I still think he’s a good quarterback. And this Ole Miss team is going to be fired up. I think that game is going to be unbelievable.”

Carson Beck didn’t have a good outing against the Aggies. That could be said about the entire Canes’ offense, except its run game in the 4th quarter. He rushed things at times and even held on to the ball for too long. That wasn’t the case against Ohio State, as he played a perfect game-manager role.

He registered a Cotton Bowl record with 13 consecutive completions. Beck stood right up in the pocket, only taking one sack in the first half, and made the completions look easier to keep the possessions moving. One of them was a second-and-8 conversion in the second quarter, when the Hurricanes were stuck on their own 15-yard line.

Throughout the game, Beck was more efficient with his throws, avoiding turnovers that had been costly in previous games. The Miami QB1 completed 19 of 26 passes for one touchdown and carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. One particular 3rd down conversion where he rushed for 11 yards showed his grit and determination.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

But above all, Miami benefited from Beck’s experience. The former Georgia QB is no stranger to big stages. Even when the Buckeyes mounted a comeback, he made sure the offense didn’t have a three-and-out. Beck again kept things on schedule, with short conversions to avoid third-and-long situations. His mastery was best seen in Miami’s game-winning touchdown drive, where not only did they eat the clock, but they also forced Ryan Day to give up a touchdown.

That being said, Ole Miss will be a different challenge altogether, especially considering how the Rebels like to play in tempo on the offensive side of things.

Carson Beck’s Miami vs Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl

If you compare both teams, there was a constant doubt and debate regarding their rankings as they entered the College Football Playoff.

Miami was put to a complex debate over Notre Dame on the strength of their head-to-head win. Meanwhile, Ole Miss lost its head coach; Lane Kiffin moved to LSU before the playoff field was even set, creating a sense of uncertainty on their postseason run. Instead, both teams have hardened into a squad that looks capable of going toe-to-toe.

Both Miami and Ole Miss overcame the toughest opponents and the former national champs in the CFP quarterfinals. While Miami defeated Ohio State, Ole Miss overcame Georgia by a 39-34 win under the new head coach, Pete Golding.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss went god-mode against Georgia, racking up 362 yards and two touchdowns passing the ball, which is nothing short of Miami’s QB Carson Beck. While the Rebels have a more potent offense than the Hurricanes, their defense holds them back. Miami’s offensive and defensive success rates rank 10th and ninth, respectively. Ole Miss’s ranks are 15th and 35th.

Miami vs. Ole Miss could be a tough contest in the CFP Semifinals, as the early betting odds keep Miami as the 2.5 favorite for the Fiesta Bowl.