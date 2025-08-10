Tensions in OSU Camp as Jeremiah Smith Has Public Outcry Over Ryan Day’s QB Decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently in that classic ‘which quarterback will lead us to glory again?’ saga. Coach Ryan Day is holding court over a quarterback competition that’s as colorful as it is nerve-wracking. The big two vying for the starting spot are Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin. None have quarterbacked an Ohio State game yet, so Day’s got a room full of talented but unproven young guns to size up. The kicker? Coach Day is neither rushing the naming ceremony nor is he in a secret bunker throwing darts at pictures.

And this indecision is what’s making the Buckeyes’ offense so anxious. Star WR Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes’ offense are not exactly thrilled about the never-ending shuffle between Sayin and Kienholz. The constant rotation at QB is making it tough for the offense to click and build up real momentum in practice. That is mission-critical when you’re aiming for a smooth, efficient drive on game day.

And Smith isn’t the only one saying this. His fellow receiver Carnell Tate echoes the sentiment that when two quarterbacks keep swapping in and out, it’s like trying to watch a movie with the projector flickering on and off. You never get fully absorbed, and drives just don’t cook the way they should. The chemistry that usually builds between a QB and his receivers is choppy when you don’t have that single point of leadership. But Tate is confident in the talent and potential behind both main contenders. “It really doesn’t matter who is the quarterback,” Smith also said at Big Ten Media Days. Why? Because he believes the offense will thrive regardless of the QB under center. On August 10, JBook took to X to reflect on how the constant QB rotation between sayin and Keinholz in practice makes it tough for the offense to find rhythm

Smith sees Sayin, a redshirt freshman with a strong arm and impressive football IQ, as more than ready for the spotlight. He is capable of making every throw, and the young quarterback is starting to come out of his shell. On the other hand, the Buckeyes also have Kienholz, a multi-sport athlete turned QB, known for his athleticism and competitive spirit. Despite Sayin being the presumed frontrunner due to his talent and previous experience, Kienholz has made a strong push. That makes Day’s decision tougher than some anticipated. And it’s not just the players; even fans are portraying their frustration. “Figure it out, Day. Ridiculous,” a fan writes. Let’s cut him some slack, shall we?

Day is known for not rushing his quarterback announcements. He even delayed naming Will Howard last season until just a few weeks before the opener. And also, while naming CJ Stroud as the starter in 2023. Thus, he is following a similar timeline this year. He recently shared that he hopes to name the starting QB by the end of next week or at least a couple of weeks before they face Texas. “It’s either one of two options,” another fan writes.

“Ryan Day can’t assess quarterbacks, or our starting QB not getting most of the reps continues to cause issues. Second sounds more logical.” The key factors Day is looking for include consistency, taking care of the football, command of the offense, and fundamentals. Until a clear separation emerges, he intends to keep challenging both QBs to bring their best every day in practice. Second, it grants the coaching staff more time to evaluate how each quarterback handles pressure, decision-making, and command of the offense in real-time scenarios. But it’s good to see that the offense’s focus is clear at Columbus. It’s like once a starter is named, they’ll all row in the same direction to make Ohio State’s attack as lethal as possible.

Jeremiah Smith’s redemption arc

Jeremiah Smith is coming into the 2025 season opener against Texas with a serious hunger for redemption. “I’m definitely hyped about this one, especially with how things went last year. Things people [are] saying about me, about that game I had last year,” Smith said. “I’m definitely hungry for this one, for sure.” Last year in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas, Smith received a real bummer. He who had been a breakout freshman, nearly unstoppable all season, was held to just one catch for three yards. That was his lowest output of the year.

That game left a sour taste in his mouth, especially because the Longhorns’ defense zoomed in tightly on him. That made it hard for him to make an impact. Smith hasn’t forgotten it and views the upcoming rematch in Columbus on August 30th as the perfect chance to rewrite that narrative. The Texas defense, led by coach Steve Sarkisian, made shutting down Smith a key part of their game plan, and with good reason. They focused so much attention on him that it opened opportunities for his teammates, Carnell Tate and Emeka Egbuka.

They combined for 12 catches and 128 yards, and tight end Gee Scott Jr. had a career-high five catches. But Texas knew that wherever Smith was on the field, they had to keep multiple defenders alert and locked on him at all times. He came into Ohio State as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class and lived up to expectations. He led the Big Ten in receiving yards (1,315) and touchdowns (15) during his freshman season. And also drew comparisons to NFL star Julio Jones. Despite the unsettled quarterback situation at Ohio State, Smith enters 2025 as one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. And he is confidently ready to take his game to the next level.