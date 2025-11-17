Tensions in Texas A&M Camp as Mike Elko at Risk of Losing Right-Hand Man to $6.7M Big 12 Job

Texas A&M made a historic comeback in their 31-30 victory over South Carolina and extended their unbeaten run. The Aggies erased a 27-point halftime deficit to record the biggest comeback in program history. Although the comeback should have sparked unbridled celebration, it was accompanied by a sense of impending doom. Fear of losing the architect behind such a capable offense loomed ahead. Although Marcel Reed threw the passes that made it possible, it was Collin Klein who planned it.

The mastermind behind the Aggies’ offensive juggernaut, Collin Klein, is in the final shortlist of the Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach search. While the job presents a significant opportunity on its own, it also comes with a substantial salary of at least $6.75 million.

The coaching carousel has more than a dozen FBS programs looking for coaches before the offseason. Oklahoma State looks to get the best before the others swoop in. This is evident by their rapid progress in shortlisting probable replacements for former coach Mike Gundy. On3’s latest report on the coaching search update has Collin Klein, along with USF’s Alex Golesh, North Texas’ Eric Morris, and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

While making the shortlist is a significant achievement, the problem lies in the details, as the Cowboys look to make the move permanent before the early signing period concludes. This puts Collin Klein in a dilemma, as he must choose between a probable national title with the Aggies and the step up desired by many: the title of a head coach. Mike Elko has dismissed questions about Klein’s future, calling them a waste of brain cells.

The timing is perfect for Klein, as the Aggies’ offense ranks 17th nationally with 459 yards per game and 8th in points per game, scoring 37.8 on average. Klein’s system has also generated 22 rushing touchdowns, underlining the balance and versatility of it. The offense has played a big role in their ascent to the #3 position in the CFP rankings. Additionally, he has the experience on his side, having spent seven seasons with Kansas State before joining Elko in Texas. This is the kind of Big 12 pedigree the Cowboys are looking for.

Amidst all the talk, Klein has maintained his loyalty to the program publicly. “It has been a dream and a goal of mine. But that it’s about being with the right people at the right time, and that’s here right now,” he said.

For Elko, Saturday’s comeback victory carries a bittersweet aftertaste. He witnessed exactly why Oklahoma State wants Collin Klein. The question remains: will Collin Klein stay or leave Mike Elko hanging? Far away from all the chaos of the coaching carousel, Klein is busy building his legacy through Marcel Reed.

Collin Klein molds Marcel Reed into a Heisman Trophy contender

Collin Klein understands the weight of Heisman Trophy expectations in ways only a few coaches can. As a Kansas State senior in 2012, Klein finished third behind Johnny Manziel and Manti Te’o. He orchestrated an 11-1 season that resulted in the Wildcats’ first Big 12 championship in nine years. He compiled 2,485 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 980 yards and 22 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback.

Now, thirteen years later, Klein is developing Marcel Reed as his successor. The Aggies quarterback is emerging as the fourth favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy with +500 odds. Klein has made Reed into a dual-threat QB just like himself, with 2,632 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and 6 rushing TDs through 10 games.​

“He just honestly just checks in on me and asks me if I’m handling this well,” said Reed. “You know, less as a coach, but more as a, you know, a friend. He’s making sure that this isn’t too much on my shoulders, and that I’m still focused and stuff like that.” The best aspect of Klein’s mentorship goes beyond the X’s and O’s. He uses his own experience as a Heisman contender to make Marcel Reed grow.