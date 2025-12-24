Tensions Mount for Carson Beck as Ex-OSU HC Issues Strong Ultimatum Before Cotton Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Could the Cotton Bowl impact Carson Beck's future?

Carson Beck recorded a career low in passing yards against Texas A&M.

Is Ohio State a threat to Beck and the Hurricanes?

Carson Beck must thank his defense for clinching the win against Texas A&M, despite recording his career-low passing yards of 103. But if he repeats this performance against the Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl, it could affect his NFL future, according to Urban Meyer.

While discussing the Miami vs Ohio State game, on the December 23 episode of The Triple Option, Urban Meyer went on to appreciate the quality of the Miami Hurricanes’ defense. But at the same time, he believes that the game between the Hurricanes and the Buckeyes could be a low-scoring game. He then went on to make a bold claim about Carson Beck’s future.

“You’ve got to mark my words, this will impact where he’s selected in the NFL draft this game and last game,” said Urban Meyer.

“Carson Beck is as talented as there is,” he continued. “I made a comment that that was going to be the most important game of his career. I’m going to follow up with the most important game of his career. Draft status is being determined here right now against NFL quality defenses.”

“Against A&M, he didn’t pass that grade, and quarterbacks get far too much blame and far too much glory when they win. So, it’s not just Carson Beck. So, I don’t think Ohio State covers. I just don’t know how Miami is going to score points against the top defense in the land. And they’re going to watch that film, and you’re going to see an excited group of Buckeyes getting ready to play that offense.”

It is important to note that Carson Beck skipped the 2025 NFL Draft to transfer to Miami, aiming to build a strong NFL profile. But the quarterback was completely on and off performance. He gave a dominant comeback in the final four games of the regular season, but the CFP first-round game raises questions about whether he forgot the purpose of transferring from Georgia to Miami.

Carson Beck, throughout this season, passed for 3,175 yards for 26 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He failed to perform against a stronger defense and was sacked eleven times. With that being said, facing Ohio State, which has the best defense in the country, could be a major threat for Beck and Miami. And it seems like the quarterback is well aware of it.

Carson Beck is aware of the major Ohio State threat

Ahead of the Cotton Bowl, Carson Beck addressed the challenges Miami could face against Ohio State. He admitted on the December 22 media availability that facing the Buckeyes’ defense is going to be a challenge for them after watching the film.

“I’ve only had one day to really watch them and what they do,” Carson Beck said. “I try to get a general culmination of their rundowns and things of that sort. I haven’t delved into the specifics of third down, red zone, situational football have watched a couple of games and see what they do.”

“They are a very, very talented defense. The front seven can run all over the field, sideline to sideline. They attack the ball, swarm. Their DBs are really, really good. It’s going to be a challenge for us offensively.”

Ohio State is known for offensive domination, which outscores the opponent by 34.9 points per game. As dominant as the offense is, their defense is much scarier. Ohio State’s defense only allows 8.2 points per game. They have a record of 33 sacks and have restricted their opponents’ average to 2.8 yards per carry. It would definitely be a tough task for Beck, and with his NFL future ahead, he needs to outperform the defending national champs.