Tensions Mount for Curt Cignetti After Kirk Herbstreit’s Worrying Indiana Revelation

Indiana walked out of Michigan Stadium with a win it had not earned there since 1967, and the mood around the team should have been pure celebration. A 13-6 overtime victory pushed the No. 6 Hoosiers to No.4 with 7-1. Instead, the talk afterward was about how little the offense resembled last season’s group, and one of the sport’s most recognizable voices has now said it out loud.

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“I think they’re just trying to figure it out on offense, as opposed to last year at this time…,” said ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on his Nonstop show. “I don’t think you can say that right now, but I think it’s the totality of the offense. Watching them, I’m not overly impressed.”

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Herbstreit’s comparison is harsh. Last year’s Hoosiers were beating Iowa and Oregon on the road and winning a solid game against Penn State, and every week seemed to add to the sense that something special was building. This season’s team has a better record than most in the country, but it is not producing that kind of week-to-week excitement. Herbstreit’s point was that the results are fine while the football behind them looks unsettled.

The game against Michigan last week gave him plenty of reason for concern, as Josh Hoover completed just 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and threw his first interception of the season, one that set up a Michigan field goal. He has been dealing with a throwing-arm injury since the Ohio State game.

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Indiana managed just one offensive touchdown against Michigan after scoring twice in its 19-15 loss to Ohio State. Hoover made the one, a 4-yard run in overtime after he hit Brock Schott for 21 yards on the opening play.

Herbstreit was careful about where he put the blame and said he does not think it is just the quarterback, but the entire offense. He also said he sees it as more of a quarterback issue than a receiver one, so his view leans toward Hoover without letting everyone else off the hook, as he argued about missing pieces.

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While talking about last year’s Indiana roster, he mentioned receivers Omar Cooper making plays against Penn State, Elijah Sarratt coming up big, and a backfield that included Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby.

WR Charlie Becker is still among the best in the country, Herbstreit said, but he is not sure that the current roster aligns with the level they reached last year. He also noted that QB Fernando Mendoza got most of the recognition because of good players around him.

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Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti did not hide from the problem and in the postgame presser said there were “a lot of discussions” in the second half about turning to Grant Wilson, who had a good week of practice, but he decided to stay with Hoover.

“At the end of the day, it’s been Josh’s season, and even though he’s not 100%, we’ve got to finish it out with him, and he responded,” Cignetti added.

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“There’s guys on this team that are banged up every week. It’s no different for me,” Hoover said, taking the injury stride postgame.

During the weekly Monday presser, Cignetti was blunt about the preparation: “Quite frankly, in practice last week the pass game wasn’t very good. I expect it to be better this week.”

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But the defense is the reason the record still looks the way it does. Cignetti praised Tobi Osunsanmi, the Kansas State transfer, as a leader who has “got a voice,” and described the scheme as one built around “wreaking havoc” at the line of scrimmage. True freshman linebacker Jacob Savage has earned Cignetti’s trust in three-linebacker looks.

Next up is Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Bloomington. It is Homecoming, and ESPN’s College GameDay is scheduled to be in town. The Golden Gophers are allowing 165.1 passing yards per game, and Cignetti expects a tough, disciplined opponent.

“They’re a lot like us in that they’re not going to beat themselves,” Cignetti said. “They’re going to make you earn it.”

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That makes the timing awkward for an offense still searching for answers, but Indiana will have a chance to answer Herbstreit against Minnesota.