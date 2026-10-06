Tensions Mount for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama as ESPN’s Rece Davis Makes Surprise Revelation

The upcoming matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6 comes with heavy expectations. Both teams enter the game with perfect 5-0 records, and whoever wins on Saturday will take a major step toward reaching the SEC Championship Game.

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Although Alabama, coached by Kalen DeBoer, is considered a slight home favorite at Bryant-Denny Stadium, ESPN analyst and Alabama alumnus Rece Davis has raised concerns about the team’s defense.

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“Alabama’s defense has shown the tendency for they’ll make a big play for somebody, either for themselves or they’ll give up one,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. “The old saying is somebody’s band’s going to play, after that. But there are a lot of difference makers on the Alabama defense, but at the same time, they’ve given up a ton of big plays.”

According to Davis, Alabama’s defense has made several explosive plays this season, but that has not removed the tension surrounding DeBoer and his team. The unit is relying on a high-risk, high-reward style, and that approach could turn the game in Georgia’s favor if one thing goes wrong in a crucial moment.

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So far, Alabama’s defense has created turnovers in every game and is averaging 2.6 takeaways per contest. That ranks third nationally in the category. Creating turnovers has also been a consistent feature of the team’s defense since Kane Wommack arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2024.

However, the same aggressive style that creates explosive plays can also work against Alabama. The team experienced that problem in last season’s Rose Bowl matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana defeated Alabama 38-3 after rushing for 215 yards as a team, while former Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 14 of his 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

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Therefore, Davis is not the only person to identify Alabama’s vulnerability to big plays. Former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban discussed the same concern during the offseason.

“I think if this secondary can eliminate explosive plays – because if you look at their record in the past, when they’ve lost some of these big games, they gave up big plays in the back end,” Saban said in July. “If they can keep from doing that – explosive plays, if you control explosive plays on defense, you got a great chance to make the other team drive the length of the field, play good in the red zone. All the sudden, you become hard to score on. I think when we have this kind of secondary, that gives us a really good chance to be a really good defensive team.”

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The pressure on DeBoer is also increasing because ESPN’s docuseries Saban is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, only two days before Alabama hosts Georgia. The six-part series will cover Saban’s life and career, including his historic run with the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer has constantly been compared with Saban, who is the only coach to win seven national championships during the poll era of college football. The current coach faces mounting scrutiny after two seasons without a national championship appearance, intensified by the Saban docuseries premiering days before the game.

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The recent history between the two programs adds another layer to the matchup. Georgia and Alabama have split their last two meetings, with the Bulldogs defeating the Crimson Tide 28-7 in last year’s SEC Championship Game.

That makes Saturday’s game even more crucial for DeBoer. A victory against Georgia would strengthen Alabama’s position in the SEC and give the Crimson Tide confidence that its defense can perform against elite competition. A defeat, especially if it comes because of more costly big plays, could lead to more questions about the team’s ability to compete for the national title.