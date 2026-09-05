Tensions Mount for Lane Kiffin as SEC’s Greg Sankey Might “Kick LSU Out,” Says ESPN’s Paul Finebaum

Even before coaching a game at LSU, Lane Kiffin has made the entire SEC take a stand against him. The preliminary injunction by a Louisiana court allowing former pros another year of eligibility only increased tensions. The SEC is currently fighting a lawsuit against the Tigers in a federal court. No one has come out of the entire fiasco looking good, except the SEC commissioner, according to Paul Finebaum.

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“In a week of utter chaos, there was one hero, and he is Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC,” Finebaum said during his appearance on SEC Nation on September 5. “We can all wrap our arms around Lane Kiffin and say he’s lovable and he’s a great coach. But in the end, he’s a child. He’s a 51-year-old man behaving like a 16-year-old. And the worst part, there are no adults in the room. I thought all college campuses had an athletic director. The one at LSU has been nowhere to be found.”

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“The president, Wade Rousse, has been nowhere to be found. The governor is calling all the shots, and I wonder if there’s any supervision. Does LSU have a board of supervisors? Is someone in charge of allowing this to go on? We can quibble about whether these guys should have come back. That’s for another day. That’s for a court. But what happened down there has left a stain on this league. And I know it’s not going to happen, and it probably shouldn’t happen. But if the presidents of the SEC took a vote today, they very well might vote to kick LSU out of the league. And I can tell you, fans out there would not be the least bit upset by it.”

While the possibility of LSU being kicked out is technically on the table, expelling a founding member would be an unprecedented “nuclear option.” However, the SEC has already filed a lawsuit against LSU, its administration, and football head coach Lane Kiffin, accusing them of mounting a campaign to get former pros to play at Baton Rouge. These players had already participated in NFL training camps. The SEC argues that this directly defies its strict “Professionalism Rules.”

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However, it’s wrong to suggest that Lane Kiffin is acting on its own accord on this matter. He has the support of the entire program and the state machinery. Just yesterday, LSU President Wade Rousse released a statement after the Louisiana court order. He called out the ambiguity in eligibility standards in college football. More importantly, Rousse also advocated for the Protect College Sports Act.

Meanwhile, LSU didn’t add Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to its 105-man roster to play Clemson in Week 1. Lane Kiffin left two spots empty in the final roster released on Friday. That means the Tigers can include both players in the future. However, as it stands, the SEC can breathe a sigh of relief. They don’t have to take any drastic steps suggested by Finebaum after Week 1.