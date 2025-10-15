Tensions Mount for Miller Moss as Jeff Brohm’s Louisville Gets Stark Warning

The Cardinal’s new QB Miller Moss is one of Jeff Brohm’s hottest picks from the transfer portal. Unlike the other transfers like Jack Plummer and Tyle Shough, the fans are severely underwhelmed with Moss in the first five games for the Cardinals. Although the Cardinal’s QB had some clear pocket throws, he always struggled under pressure. He had four interceptions in five games and lost more yards than he ran this season. Entering a big match-up this week against the No.2 Miami Hurricanes, Brohm is warned about Moss’s issues.

On the October 14th episode of The Ruffino & Joe Show, Joe DeLeone and Blake Ruffino warned Jeff Brohm about how the rising tensions on Miller Moss could backfire on Louisville against the Miami Hurricanes. “The biggest reason why I think that Miami has an advantage, you have Miller Moss, who has struggled mightily when pressured,” Joe DeLeone exposed. “He has four picks this year, had nine last year. He has had three of those picks returned for touchdowns.” In the last two seasons, Moss’s throws have been inaccurate, with 14 interceptions in 13 games, and most of the turnovers were due to defensive pressures.

“He struggles under pressure so mightily that on Pro Football Focus, his passer grade is 34.6 compared to the 87.4 when he has a clean pocket. The offensive line has allowed 14 sacks on the season, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. They gave up five against UVA, which was one of the toughest, if not the only tough game that they’ve seen on their schedule.” In the last game against the Virginia Cavaliers, Moss’s struggle under pressure was evident. His passes were intercepted and returned for a pick six, he was sacked five times, and his throws were incomplete. Miller Moss’ offense almost gifted Virginia 150 yards, while throwing for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the other hand, taking a look at Miami’s defense, DeLeone said, “I see a Miami defense that every time we do one of these previews, it always starts with the Miami defense. It always starts with Ruben Bane… the secondary… the way that they’re playing with a direct mentality and an attention to detail of dominance.” So far, Miami’s defense this season is known for consistent forced turnovers. Even the toughest offenses, like Notre Dame and FSU, had struggled against Miami, where they totalled 5 interceptions against them. They also produced a total of nine turnovers so far this year.

“And I think that you come into a game like this knowing the problems that Louisville is having.” Joe warned Louisville about Miami’s defense, “When they’re giving up pressure to Miller Moss, this is an easy opportunity for them to get multiple turnovers, to get multiple big sacks, and to control the game, even if Louisville’s defense challenges the Miami offense just a bit.”

What Miller Moss and Louisville Need To Do against Miami?

Blake Ruffino and Joe DeLoene further discussed the precautionary actions the Louisville offense had to take against Miami. They discussed that Louisville’s advantage is the third-down offense, “Everything third down offense, scoring offense, which by the way, they’re top 30 in the country in scoring, mainly due to the fact of what Miller Moss and company’s been able to provide for him and them in these crucial situations. Ironically enough, on third down, he’s top five in the country and accuracy rate.”

Although Louisville can’t run the ball, being ranked 112th in the country. They advised the offense to protect Miller Moss until the third down and long situations, to ease the pressure off him, to even stand a chance of beating one of the best teams in the conference, Miami. But it will be a big task, especially against Miami’s solid defense.

On the other hand, Louisville has one of the strongest defenses in the country, allowing not more than 150 pass yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. They also have good numbers in the ground game, allowing only 3.3 yards per carry. Although they haven’t played against a QB like Carson Beck, it will still be challenging for the Hurricanes.