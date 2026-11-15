Tensions Rise Between Ex-Heisman Winners as “Hating” on Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Called Out During Live Broadcast

The Heisman Trophy conversation has picked up as the college football season moves toward its final stretch. With several players making their case for the award, performances in big games are becoming an important part of the discussion. But when it comes to one of Ohio State’s biggest stars, the debate has moved beyond his numbers and onto whether he has done enough when the spotlight is brightest.

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That question sparked a disagreement between two former Heisman Trophy winners. One raised concerns about the receiver’s impact against top opponents, while the other pushed back during a live broadcast, saying the criticism was unfair. The exchange has now brought fresh attention to the conversation surrounding Ohio State’s standout playmaker.

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“When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, my guy Desmond Howard, he’s been very critical of Jeremiah Smith and said, ‘When does this guy ever show up in big-time games?’” Robert Griffin III said during Fox’s broadcast of Ohio State’s game against Northwestern on November 14. “Well, he’s shown up in big-time games all over the place, and Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State. That’s not the right way to do this, and we’ve got to be better in our Heisman brotherhood.”

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Griffin’s comments came a day after Howard questioned Smith’s Heisman case during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. The former Michigan star argued that impressive season numbers were not enough and that Smith needed to show he could take over against the toughest opponents.

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“When you talk about Jeremiah, it’s more than just losing Julian Sayin,” Howard said. “You’ve got to have those moments. In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years. This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say, ‘He was the guy.’”

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Howard’s comments also brought the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry into the conversation. As a former Wolverine, his criticism of a Buckeyes star drew reactions from fans who wondered whether the rivalry was playing a part in his assessment.

Smith’s performances against strong opponents offer some context to the debate. This season, he recorded eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown against Texas. He followed that with 11 receptions for 206 yards and a score against Iowa.

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He also made an important contribution in Ohio State’s 19-15 win over Indiana. Although he finished with 68 receiving yards, his fourth-quarter touchdown proved to be the difference in a game that ended the Hoosiers’ 22-game winning streak.

His previous seasons also include several major performances. Smith had 144 receiving yards in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana and 157 yards and a touchdown in last season’s College Football Playoff loss to Miami.

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During Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run, he recorded 103 yards against Tennessee, 187 against Oregon and 88 against Notre Dame in the title game. His 56-yard catch late in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame was one of the defining plays of that victory.

Smith added another strong performance on November 14, helping Ohio State secure a 28-19 win over Northwestern. He finished with 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, continuing to produce even after quarterback Julian Sayin was injured in the October 17 win over Indiana.

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Before the Northwestern game, Smith had recorded 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. His production has remained a major part of Ohio State’s offense despite the change at quarterback.

The game also brought a significant career milestone. A 22-yard catch and run in the first quarter took Smith past John Standeford’s Big Ten career receiving record of 3,788 yards. Smith finished the game with 3,875 career receiving yards and also tied the conference record with 17 career games of at least 100 receiving yards.

Ohio State’s win ended a two-game losing streak following defeats against USC and Oregon. For Smith, it was another chance to show what he can contribute against a conference opponent.

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Griffin and Howard may not see Smith’s Heisman case the same way, but the discussion has put his performances under an even brighter spotlight. With his numbers and big-game moments continuing to draw attention, the debate over what more he needs to do is likely to remain part of the award conversation.