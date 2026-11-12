Tensions Rise Between Oregon HC Dan Lanning & Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Over Financial Resources

With Michigan set to travel to Eugene to face No. 16 Oregon this Saturday, the pregame buildup has quickly turned into a polite war of words over money. Earlier this week, first-year Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham suggested that Oregon’s massive NIL budget makes it easy for the Ducks to outbid everyone on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, November 11, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning clapped back in a major way, wrapping a pair of sharp digs at Michigan’s spending habits inside plenty of praise for Whittingham.

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During his Monday appearance on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, Whittingham was asked about Lanning’s success on the recruiting trail. Whittingham called Lanning a tireless recruiter and an outstanding defensive mind, before adding a pointed caveat about Oregon’s bankroll. “It doesn’t hurt that you have $50 million at your disposal to, in essence, outbid everybody,” Whittingham said, arguing that NIL cash has replaced tradition and facilities as the main driver in recruiting.

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When reporters brought those remarks to Lanning during his Wednesday press conference, the Ducks coach didn’t let the jab slide. He started and ended his answer by calling Whittingham an “unbelievable” and “Hall of Fame” coach, making sure to keep things respectful on the surface.

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In between the compliments, however, Lanning pointed out that Michigan has plenty of money of its own; they are just wasting it in the wrong places.

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“I get it. They’re spending more of their money right now on their coaches they’re letting go, so maybe it makes it hard to sign players,” Lanning said. That was a direct shot at Michigan’s decision just days earlier to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a brutal 15-6 home loss to Michigan State. Letting Beck go after just nine games left the Wolverines on the hook for a massive buyout worth roughly $10 million.

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Lanning wasn’t finished there, taking a second swipe at how Michigan has allocated its player budget. “I know they’ve signed a couple of guys that we weren’t able to compete with what they decided to do, and maybe a lot of that money is tied up for them in another player. I don’t know,” Lanning added.

While he didn’t name names, the comment was widely seen as a reference to sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, who signed a historic $10.5 million to $12 million NIL deal to play in Ann Arbor, only to struggle this fall and get benched for freshman Tommy Carr.

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In reality, Michigan can hardly claim to be operating on a shoestring budget compared to Eugene.

Reports estimate Michigan’s 2026 roster costs between $30 million and $40 million, putting them right near the top of the Big Ten alongside Ohio State and Oregon. While Whittingham spent two decades at Utah winning games with smaller budgets, he is now coaching at one of the wealthiest programs in college sports.

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This is far from the first time Dan Lanning has defended Oregon’s checkbook against a rival coach. Back in September 2025, then-Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy complained on his radio show that the Ducks spent nearly $40 million on their roster, suggesting that college scheduling should be based on school budgets.

Lanning fired back without hesitation, stating that top programs have to invest in winning while others just save money to make excuses. Whittingham and Lanning never traded NIL barbs during their old Pac-12 days, making this latest exchange a familiar script for Oregon’s coach against a new Big Ten rival.

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Settle on the field!

The contrast between the two programs heading into Saturday’s showdown couldn’t be sharper. Oregon (6-3) has bounced back from a rocky start with ranked wins over Northwestern and Ohio State to stay alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.

Meanwhile, Michigan (5-4) is spiraling after losing four of its last six games and faces a brutal closing stretch against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State just to become bowl-eligible.

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All of this back-and-forth sets the stage for a tense matchup when the Wolverines walk into Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Whittingham may have wanted to highlight Oregon’s financial firepower, but Lanning made sure everyone remembered that Michigan’s problems have a lot more to do with bad investments than a lack of cash!