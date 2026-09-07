Tensions Rise for Bryce Underwood as Kyle Whittingham Makes Worrying Announcement on Michigan QB

Kyle Whittingham was highly critical of Michigan’s offensive execution after the Wolverines’ narrow 13–12 miracle victory over Western Michigan on September 5. Despite escaping the upset with the help of a controversial, last-second 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown, the Michigan head coach voiced frustration regarding the play of sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood and the rest of the unit.

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“It’s early in the season, and people are going to get up in arms. He’s our QB right now. It’s not something that’s infinite,” Whittingham said when asked about how firm he is on having Bryce Underwood as his QB1 on September 7. “And it’s not just Bryce’s job that he’s not absolutely set in comfort. Nobody’s going to get to perform week in and week out and become somebody that we feel like is playing the level we can win with. And that goes far beyond Bryce. It goes throughout the whole team. And so it’s what you’ve done lately because it’s very important.”

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However, Whittingham also noted that how Underwood looked in his last two public appearances is different from what the coaching staff has seen from him in practices. In April, Underwood didn’t have a great outing in the spring game. The QB repeated many of the footwork and passing mechanics issues that plagued him last season.

“I think you said things like ‘A-plus’, and Jason Beck said he had 13 of 13 good practices early on in this fall camp. The last two times we’ve seen him publicly, it hasn’t looked like that,” Whittingham said.

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Underwood struggled with his reads and progression mechanics throughout the night against Western Michigan. He finished the night 12-of-22 for 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Interestingly, the game began with a smooth 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for Michigan. Bryce Underwood finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. However, Underwood suffered a fumbled snap during the drive. He managed to scoop the loose ball back up and instantly salvaged the broken play by throwing a desperate fade-away pass that wide receiver JJ Buchanan hauled in down the sideline for a massive gain.

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After the end of the first drive, it looked like the Wolverines would easily go through the Broncos. But the offense couldn’t put up a single point after that until late in the 4th quarter.

The head coach took personal accountability for the stagnant offense, noting that the team completely lost its rhythm after the opening drive. He highlighted a dismal third-down conversion slump, starting 0-for-5 or 0-for-6, as an unsustainable way to win football games.

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While Whittingham reaffirmed that Underwood remains “our guy” for now, he candidly hinted that the status could change if performances do not improve drastically. The coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck, is under immediate pressure to evolve the playbook and better utilize Underwood’s natural athleticism before No. 16 Michigan hosts a formidable Oklahoma defense next weekend.

Bryce Underwood’s late-game fumble nearly cost Michigan the opening game. With only two minutes left on the clock, Michigan trailed 7-9. Underwood stepped up in the pocket to take off and pick up a crucial first down. As he fought for extra yards, he had the football stripped away before the whistle blew. The Broncos killed some time off the clock and scored a field goal to make it 12-7.

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Beyond Underwood’s performance, Whittingham and Jason Beck will also have to address the protection issues. The offensive line couldn’t hold its end of the bargain throughout the night. And as the offense began stalling, Underwood also returned to his mechanics from the last season, which was not a pleasant sight for any Michigan fan.