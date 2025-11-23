Tensions Rise for Fernando Mendoza & Julian Sayin as Unexpected Heisman Name Gains Momentum

Leading Hoosiers 11-0, Fernando Mendoza remains top-seeded for the Heisman. His game-winning touchdown in the final seconds was a moment against Penn State. Julian Sayin has thrown just 1 interception in the last 8 games and completed nearly 80% of his passes. Despite this, Shannon Sharpe is vouching for another QB who is from the SEC.

“I mean, a guy from Vanderbilt winning the Heisman Trophy will be crazy to think,” on the Nov. 22 episode of Nightcap, added Sharpe. “That’s a school known for academics, and nobody really thought about Vanderbilt until this kid [Diego] Pavia got there. Because Vanderbilt used to be everybody’s homecoming, but they put everybody on notice last year.”

The 3x NFL champion is waiting for College football’s two best teams, who are seemingly on a crash course for a blockbuster No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. Although Shannon Sharpe credited both Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza for leading their programs undefeated, the championship game would undoubtedly be a crowning moment. However, Diego Pavia is creating a history of his own.

Imago October 18, 2025, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia 2 runs the ball against LSU during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20251018_zsp_h237_010 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

The Commodores QB has 2,924 passing yards through 11 games, which is the third-most in the SEC. His 661 rushing yards rank 10th in the conference. In the game against Kentucky on Saturday, he set the Vanderbilt single-game record for passing yards with 484 and also threw 5 TDs and rushed for 1 TD. But it isn’t enough to lead for the Heisman Trophy.

According to ESPNBET, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza still holds the highest Heisman Trophy odds at -130. He totaled 2641 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Julian Sayin is trailing behind with a +425. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s Heisman odds improved to +600, while Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love’s odds also moved to +500.

That’s why Sharpe believes that the race isn’t limited to just two. Diego Pavia has incredible numbers and is fourth in the Heisman race, and has set a new school record in the recent game against Kentucky.

Diego Pavia’s Heisman-caliber 2025 season

Pavia completed 33 of 39 passes and tied his career high with five touchdown passes in his final regular-season home game with the Commodores (9-2, 5-2 SEC). The 45-17 victory was Vanderbilt’s biggest win over Kentucky since the 40-0 that ended the Joker Phillips era in the UK in 2012. He’s the only FBS QB this season to have multiple games with six TDs. He could continue to build his case with another dominant performance against Tennessee next week.

But the interesting part is Vanderbilt hasn’t defeated Tennessee since 2018. A dominant win over the Volunteers might raise his stakes against Julian and Fernando Mendoza, yet it’s still a long shot for the Commodores’ quarterback. Similarly, Sayin needs to show he can carry Ohio State in a high-pressure game.

Whether it’s a big play that extends a drive or a defining moment. Against Rutgers, the Buckeyes’ star just had 157 yards and two TDs in a blowout win. If they win against Michigan next, they will probably face the Hoosiers and Mendoza. This could ultimately decide the Heisman race for many.