Tensions Rise for Julian Lewis as Deion Sanders Delivers Blunt Colorado QB Stance: “I Don’t Know”

Buff Nation has one question on its mind, and it’s directed straight at Deion Sanders: Who gets the keys to Colorado’s offence in Week 5? Julian Lewis’ struggles against Baylor saw him benched in favour of Isaac Wilson, turning the quarterback position into an unexpected talking point. With the Texas Tech showdown approaching, Sanders has finally addressed the situation, but has he revealed enough to settle the debate?

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As Colorado’s QB dilemma continues to dominate the conversation, Coach Sanders offered a straightforward response.

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“I haven’t talked to Juju. I’ve talked to Isaac; the kid is excited about the possibilities. He stood up in a meeting and really talked to the team about this, and that challenged them in many ways. So I’m proud of that young man. I really am,” said Sanders.

But does that mean the quarterback debate is settled? Not quite. When asked whether a decision had been made, Sanders responded, “I don’t know. I know some people are running with the narrative that it’s already decided. We’re going to see how practice goes this week.”

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These comments came after Sanders made a difficult call on Saturday, pulling Lewis from Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor. The QB entered the season as the Buffaloes’ preferred starting quarterback, but managed just three points in the first half against the Bears before Isaac Wilson took over after the break.

The first-half collapse caught everyone off guard, but Sanders made the tough call and took full responsibility for the setback.

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“I’ll take the responsibility. It was a decision that I made because I was trying to get us going,” Sanders told reporters. “That’s it, just based on let’s go, we gotta get going. We gotta score some points.”

Former four-star recruit Julian Lewis has thrown for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions across eight career appearances, completing 59.8% of his passes while taking 20 sacks. Colorado is 2-4 in his six career starts, including 2-2 this season.

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On Saturday, Lewis managed just 76 passing yards before being benched, leaving Colorado at 2-2 under his leadership this season. But the decision hardly came as a surprise given the Buffaloes’ recent offensive struggles.

Their 41-7 defeat to Northwestern exposed several cracks, with Lewis throwing two interceptions as Colorado committed four turnovers and failed on three fourth-down attempts. The offence also trailed 21-0 at halftime. Lewis finished 19 of 29 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

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After the game, Sanders didn’t hold back, calling out the team’s leadership when questioned about Julian Lewis and the responsibility the squad must shoulder.

“I expect leadership from (certain players). I don’t expect that from certain positions,” he said. “That’s not the makeup of who they are.”

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While Lewis continues to struggle, Isaac Wilson has capitalised on his opportunity. After a shaky start, the Utah transfer settled in, leading Colorado to a third-quarter field goal before capping a 95-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Williams early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 13-13.

“Isaac came in—a little shaky, nervous, I don’t know what—then he calmed down a little bit and got us down the field. Did his job. That’s all we wanted,” said Sanders after the game.

With Sanders’ praise for Isaac Wilson growing by the day, things are looking increasingly grim for Julian Lewis.

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With Sanders praising Wilson, Lewis’s place as the starter is in doubt. Sanders has not publicly named a quarterback for the Texas Tech game and said he would see how practice plays out this week. ESPN and CBS Sports, however, reported that Wilson is expected to start. That leaves the decision unconfirmed by Sanders, but Wilson appears to be the leading candidate, not simply one of two quarterbacks on equal footing.