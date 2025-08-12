Tensions Rise for Julian Sayin as Ohio State Camp Sabotage Threatens Ryan Day’s Texas Takedown Agenda

The 2025 college football season opener is building up to one of the most anticipated matchups yet. Texas, ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Polls, is taking on reigning national champions Ohio State at No. 3. Fans are bittersweet about Lee Corso’s farewell game and Arch Manning’s debut. But beneath all the hype lies a ticking issue in Columbus. Ohio State’s quarterback battle remains unsettled, casting a cloud over what should be a clear-cut storyline.

Despite Julian Sayin being the presumed frontrunner for what feels like the dawn of time, the starting quarterback spot is still very much up for grabs. Stefan Krajisnik, a trusted voice on Ohio State football, explained why the decision hasn’t been locked in. He said, “I still probably think that Julian Sayin’s the favorite to be the starter… But Lincoln Kienholz is doing everything that he needs to off the field and on the field to make this more interesting.” Krajisnik threw light on the intensity and unpredictability at the QB position, where talent, leadership, and work ethic clash in practice every day. And what should’ve been a simple decision for Ryan Day is being dragged out courtesy of the relentless dedication of Lincoln Kienholz.

Krajisnik highlighted the coaching staff’s dilemma. He said, “The more it lingers, the more it carries on, the more we’re going to be kind of raising our antennas, being like, why does this keep going on? Why hasn’t Julian Sayin won the starting job yet? It’s because Lincoln Kienholz is trying to make it a competition with what he’s doing and being an Iron Buckeye and stuff like that.” The Iron Buckeye honor, which Kienholz proudly earned, recognizes unwavering commitment and leadership during offseason work. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Kienholz brings both size and athleticism, qualities that give Ohio State a dynamic option at quarterback beyond Sayin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kienholz’s words also tell us how much the award (and keeping the QB competition alive) means to him. “It means a lot… I think it’s something that everyone on our team should strive for. It’s something that I think is probably the biggest honor in the program, especially in the offseason. It definitely means a lot.” His dedication in the weight room and on the field has forced coaches, players, and analysts to rethink the quarterback hierarchy. As Krajisnik puts it, the staff is essentially trying to figure out “how do you get a little bit of this into him? How do you get a little bit of that into him? That’s what they’re trying to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the end of the day, Julian Sayin remains the leading candidate to guide Ohio State’s offense in 2025, but thanks to Lincoln Kienholz’s offseason dedication, leadership, and Iron Buckeye pedigree, the QB competition is far from decided. The limbo continues as the Buckeyes prepare to host Texas, and this quarterback chess match could prove pivotal in shaping their national championship defense. The tension is real, and, if nothing else, it makes the upcoming showdown even more compelling.

Ryan Day losing sleep over week 1 Texas matchup amid QB decision looming

The 2025 season opener between Ohio State and Texas is shaping up to be one of the most intense showdowns, and head coach Ryan Day isn’t taking a single second for granted. Day’s growing restlessness is no surprise, especially with the ongoing quarterback uncertainty looming over Ohio State. As the Buckeyes prepare to face Texas in just weeks, Day openly admitted to Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown that sleep isn’t exactly easy right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked if he’s sleeping better after winning the national title, Day laughed and replied, “No.” He elaborated on the weight of the opener, saying, “If we didn’t open up with Texas, maybe. If you want to take a deep breath, I mean, the first game is a monster, right out of the gate.” It’s this combination of a huge opponent and the unsettled QB situation between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz that’s likely contributing to Day’s restless nights.

Ryan Day is also already locked into the game plan, knowing that Texas’ offense, led by Manning, won’t make things easy. Day was clear about the need to disrupt Texas’ loud cadence, stating, “(Texas) can’t get away with the clap. We’ve got to bring it and put them on a silent cadence. It’s gotta be the loudest it’s ever been. We’re playing that game right now, every single moment.” Clearly, Day is demanding full attention from his team long before kickoff. And with the quarterback competition still undecided as the clock ticks toward the opener, Day’s focus, sleeplessness, and strategic urgency all tell us just how high the stakes are for Ohio State in this colossal Week 1 clash.