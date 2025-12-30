Tensions Rise for Kalani Sitake as 5-Star QB Ryder Lyons Shows Strong Interest in $8.2M HC’s Program

In the strange world of college football, never rule out a flip until the player finally enrolls. Five-star 2026 QB, Ryder Lyons, has been committed to BYU since June, and for many, he looks locked to land in Provo, Utah. Except he isn’t. A newly appointed Big 10 head coach’s program is still in the mix. At least according to the QB.

“The style of football he plays, I think what he wants to do on offense, aggressive, physical football is something that would do well in Michigan, with all the resources he’ll have,” Lyons said about Kyle Whittingham. Notably, the former Utah head coach was appointed as UM’s top coach just two days ago and got an $8.2 million per year deal.

This is a developing story…