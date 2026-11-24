Bryce Underwood’s future at Michigan remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the program, even after his game-winning performance against UCLA. And according to Urban Meyer, the sophomore quarterback may have more options than many realize if he ever decides to leave Ann Arbor.

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Underwood delivered Michigan’s biggest play of the season when he connected with Jalen Hoffman on the decisive two-point conversion in triple overtime, securing an 18-16 upset victory over unbeaten UCLA.

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But while Meyer praised the quarterback’s resilience, he also delivered a message that could increase pressure on head coach Kyle Whittingham moving forward.

“The offensive line is not very good at all,” Meyer said on the Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone. “And yet somehow he finds a way to have enough character and toughness to throw the game-winning ball and keep them in that game against UCLA.”

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Meyer then shifted the conversation to Underwood’s future.

“So, I don’t know the kid personally,” Meyer said. “But his value, I think, around the country, if he decides to leave, if he plays his heart out this week, his value is very, very high.”

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Those comments effectively served as a warning for Michigan. Meyer’s point was not that Underwood should transfer, but that the quarterback would likely attract significant interest if he ever entered the portal.

That reality places added importance on Michigan’s efforts to keep its former five-star recruit engaged and committed to the program.

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Underwood’s path through the 2026 season has been anything but smooth. The former LSU commit arrived at Michigan with enormous expectations after reportedly signing a $12 million NIL package.

A coaching change following Sherrone Moore’s departure introduced a new offensive system. Later in the season, Whittingham benched Underwood and handed the starting role to Tommy Carr. Yet Meyer believes the adversity has actually helped reveal Underwood’s character.

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“He hasn’t shown a lot of the throw game,” Meyer added. “But this is really his character being exposed right now in a positive way.”

Underwood entered 2026 after throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman. Jason Beck’s offense demanded quick decisions, disciplined footwork and progression-based reads.

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Those requirements frequently exposed Underwood’s struggles moving beyond his first read and maintaining consistency in the pocket. As games progressed, mistakes continued to pile up, leading to interceptions, fumbles and eventually his benching against Penn State.

Whittingham turned to Tommy Carr, who helped Michigan secure a 21-18 victory and subsequently retained the job through losses to Indiana, Michigan State Spartans and Oregon. By the time Michigan faced UCLA, the Wolverines were sitting at 5-5 and desperately searching for momentum.

Whittingham returned to Underwood against an unbeaten UCLA team. The sophomore finished 11-for-24 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown.

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The statistics were far from dominant. But Underwood delivered when Michigan needed him most. His two-point conversion pass to Jalen Hoffman secured the 18-16 triple-overtime victory and gave the Wolverines one of their biggest wins of the season.

Whittingham has since reaffirmed his confidence in the quarterback, announcing that Underwood will remain Michigan’s starter against Ohio State.

Though transfer speculation continues to follow Michigan’s quarterback, Underwood has maintained a measured approach.

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“I see the way I took this season as a blessing,” Underwood said after the UCLA game. “I learned valuable lessons and figured out how to move forward from it.”

For now, Michigan retains control of the transfer situation. But Meyer’s assessment underscores the risk facing the program: if Underwood eventually decides his future lies elsewhere, there will be no shortage of schools interested in bringing him in.

That possibility is why his development, his satisfaction with the program and Whittingham’s handling of the quarterback position remain major storylines moving forward.