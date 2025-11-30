Tensions Rise for Lincoln Riley After Jayden Maiava’s Statement on USC Future

On Saturday, QB Jayden Maiava’s slow start gained momentum, culminating in a 29-10 win against UCLA. For most coaches, a nine-win season and a star quarterback with NFL potential would be a reason to celebrate. For USC’s Lincoln Riley, it’s the source of rising tension as Maiava’s silence on his future casts a shadow over the program’s next steps.

So far, Jayden Maiava has not provided a clear answer to that. On Nov. 30, the quarterback shared that he is currently enjoying the win over the UCLA Bruins but did not comment further on his future with the Trojans.

“I’ve been worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this game with my loved ones and my teammates. That’s where I am right now,” he shared.

The Trojans entered the Coliseum as three-point underdogs. With injuries to left tackle Elijah Paige and center Kilian O’Connor, and consistent penalties all season, Lincoln Riley has been on high alert. The loss to Oregon was another deep cut. Combined with the emotions of rivalry week, these challenges meant Jayden Maiava was determined to make another splash

Over the season, Maiava’s passing game was under scrutiny. With eight interceptions so far and completing 66% of his passes, he dialed down against UCLA. 257 yards and two touchdowns later, USC emerged victorious, concluding the regular season, and Maiava’s future with the Trojans came into focus.

Over the course of the season, he has recorded 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 91.2. He ranks No. 7 in passing yards across the nation. With one year of eligibility left, Maiava is considered a Top Ten prospect on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s 2026 NFL QB Draft list.

“He has played against good groups,” Riley talked of his QB last week. “We have continued to score points and win a lot of the games, and have one of the best offenses in the country, and he’s been a big part of that.”

Although Riley had expressed concerns regarding his turnovers, he does not want to let go of his leader of the offense.

Will Jayden Maiava leave the USC Trojans?

After taking reins from Moss Miller, Jayden Maiava has become an indispensable part of Lincoln Riley’s offense. Although the quarterback has remained mum on his plans, there is a possibility he might stay with the Trojans.

247 Sports’ analyst RJ Abeytia writes that, “We are confident at this point it’s certainly his (Jayden Maiava) preference to return to USC, if he decides to play another season. USC needs to express the same confidence the Trojans want Maiava back to cement the deal.”

True freshman Husan Longstreet and transfer Sam Huard are listed on the depth chart after Maiava. Longstreet’s skills have long earned the nod during spring drills. However, Riley chose to go with his veteran ball passer for the 2025 season.

But if Maiava returns, will Husan wait even longer to get his chance at the starting QB1?

“For any player, especially a quarterback, I don’t know if this would be the right time to leave this place,” Riley said earlier on retaining elite talent on the roster. “This thing is getting pretty good. And I think a lot of people recognize that, both in what we have now and what we’re bringing in, where this thing is going.”

Last season, the Trojans sustained six losses and came under heavy scrutiny, with Riley carrying forward a $90 million buyout all season long. Much to the Trojans’ delight, the 2025 season was a success, albeit those three losses added significant wrinkles in Riley’s scheme.