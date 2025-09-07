Tensions Rise for PSU As James Franklin Makes Concerning Jim Knowles Revelation After FIU Win

The 2025 showdown between Penn State and FIU was one of those games where the scoreboard told a story. But the first half felt a bit slow. The Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2, battled through steady rain. It made it quite a task for either side to get into a rhythm. But surprisingly, FIU fought tooth and nail and actually held Penn State to just 10 points in the first two quarters. The Panthers even managed to keep the ball longer in time of possession. Even with the lopsided final score of 34-0, the Panthers earned respect for their effort.

That said, after the game, in the press conference, PSU head coach James Franklin didn’t shy away from questioning some of the defensive aspects under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Franklin was clear that the defense, while ultimately effective enough to shut out FIU, lagged in pace and execution early in the game. “Defensively, we’re not playing fast yet,” Franklin said. “They’re still thinking a lot with some of the new wrinkles in the new defense. We’ve got to get some of those things cleaned up so they can play faster and more naturally.” Alright, let’s take a look at the defensive guru’s teachings.

Jim Knowles is known for his intricate 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles built his reputation on aggressive, complex defenses that confuse offenses pre-snap and allow a dynamic secondary to make key plays. His system is a hybrid front that relies heavily on man coverage and versatility. With that tactic, safeties and linebackers must be quick, smart, and adaptable to shifts in offensive tactics. But when Penn State faced FIU, something didn’t quite click. The defense, expected to be a fierce wall, lagged in pace early on. It seems like the Knowles’ tactics aren’t being met properly. And all of this happened in the initial stage of the game.

The defense seemed a step slow, allowing FIU to extend drives and maintain a solid grip on the ball in the first half. They managed to force Penn State into six possessions that ended with zero points, showing some real grit and discipline. Two key moments stood out: FIU’s defense stopped Penn State on fourth down twice in the first 30 minutes. And, also blocked a kick right before halftime, courtesy of Jessiah McGrew. The Nittany Lions’ sluggish pace also took a hit on their mental quickness in diagnosing plays and adjusting on the fly.

But these are mistakes that can be easily fixed. So don’t get it twisted. Aside from that early sluggishness, Knowles’ defense still carries that elite vibe Penn State fans love. Dani Dennis-Sutton showed everyone last week just how dominant he can be. And guess what? He kept that energy going in Week 2. With Zuriah Fisher banged up, Chaz Coleman stepped in and made some noise. He racked up two quarterback pressures and a tackle on the second drive. Then the freshman really put on a show, snagging a pass deflection, adding a tackle for loss, and even recovering his own forced fumble that he almost took all the way.

“You guys are starting to see what we saw [of Coleman] in camp,” James Franklin said postgame. “He wasn’t even here for spring ball, so I think you’re going to just see him continue to take significant strides. But he is quick, he’s twitchy, he’s athletic, he’s 250 pounds and looks skinny.” So it’s safe to say that, except for the speed and pace, the Nittany Lions’ secondary is doing fine with what they have.

Penn State’s offense needs to be better

Now, let’s change our focus to the primary woes of the Nittany Lions, which actually raise some concerns. To start, the offense just didn’t quite find its rhythm early on. The rain didn’t make things easier, but some missed reads and timing issues held Penn State back from really hitting the gas. Quarterback Drew Allar finished with 19 completions on 33 attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

But there were times when his decisions weren’t as sharp as fans hoped, including a costly interception in the first half that kept FIU’s defense energized and aggressive. The running game had its moments, but couldn’t consistently wear down FIU’s defensive front early on. Kaytron Allen burst through with an explosive 67-yard touchdown run later in the game. He showed why he’s such a weapon, but until then, carving meaningful chunks of yardage was a challenge.

FIU’s defense forced Penn State into some stalled drives and even managed to keep them off the scoreboard on six possessions, which speaks volumes about how tough the Panthers’ D was. At times, the offense felt like it was trying to solve a puzzle with missing pieces. The offensive line looked better, sure, but for a veteran group, you’d expect more against FIU. And the stats tell the story: Penn State went just 3-for-12 on third down and 2-for-4 on fourth. That’s got to change, and quick, with Oregon rolling into town.