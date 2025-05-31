Tensions Rise for Ryan Day as 4-Star OSU Target Makes Major Announcement on College Football Future

Ryan Day’s natty win last year saw the Buckeyes dismantling teams with their offensive onslaught. However, their post-season success was built on a consistent defensive showcase. With Jim Knowles as their defensive coordinator, Ohio State made critical plays when it mattered the most. The Buckeyes fans will never forget when Jack Sawyer stripped the Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers and returned it for an 83-yard touchdown to book a spot in the final. It’ll take some doing to recreate their defensive numbers in 2025. Especially with Knowles off to Penn State and a majority of his players gone to the pros.

The Buckeyes produced a 4th-ranked recruiting class in 2025. Three 5 stars and eighteen 4 stars. The highlights of the class are on offense in QB Tavien St. Clair and WR Quincy Porter. However, we can’t forget the five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez. The Texas native is a crucial addition in the secondary along with 4-star safety Faheem Delane. While most of these players may not get snaps as starters in 2025, they are crucial weapons for the future.

Within that future lies their 2026 recruiting class, where the Buckeyes currently have 15 commits and the 3rd rank in the country. On top? Their conference opponents: USC. The defensive tackle room at Columbus will need some fresh faces in 2026. Ryan Day has a target in mind.

4-star DL from Collins Hill High School, Deuce Geralds, is a talent for the ages. He is the 73rd-ranked player in his class and 9th-ranked when it comes to defensive linemen. The Georgia native will arrive at Columbus on June 20 for an official visit, but only after OVs to LSU, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Ohio State is emerging as a top choice for Geralds, predicted by On3 to have a 79.1% chance of landing him. He brings immense potential to the Buckeyes’ D-line. Geralds will announce his commitment before his senior season begins.

However, the Buckeyes are facing stiff competition from an SEC team. Brent Venables and Oklahoma, even with their lackluster 2024 season, are growing into a favorite for Geralds. He visited Norman unofficially recently and is impressed. In fact, he’s so impressed that he will return to Norman soon.

Geralds shared his experience in a vlog he released yesterday. “Being out here with the coaches and players, building that connection and just getting to know the program more was like really, really great. I really enjoyed this visit,” he said. Then, he showed a view of the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium from his room. “Might be playing that stadium 3 or 4 years, you know, but we’ll see. I’ll probably be back up for OV and we’ll see how it goes next time,” he said.

He still hasn’t announced an OV for Oklahoma, which means Venables will have to wait a little longer to get word back from the DT. Given the history of Veneables’ defenses, it’s no surprise that players are looking to join the Sooners. Venables’ 3 year didn’t produce results. But he does have one upside from his last campaign.

The 2024 D-line, led by veteran R Mason Thomas and coaches Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates, was key in anchoring itself as one of the best departments of the Sooners’ campaign. This year? SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic thinks the OU defensive line is one of the best in the SEC. These factors can help Venables land Deuce Geralds.

Time is of the essence, and Ryan Day has to make a mark on Geralds as soon as possible. He might have a slight edge over Venables already.

Ryan Day given deadline to score Deuce Geralds

In his junior season alone, Geralds racked up 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 36 QB hurries, and 13 sacks. Ranked as the 6 best DL in the 2026 class by On3, he could be a prime addition to a D-line that will star Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston. D-line coach Larry Johnson and Ryan Day could use Geralds on the interior, and they need him at Columbus urgently.

Brent Venables has everything on the line for his 2025 campaign. Nobody’s working as hard as the Sooners HC this offseason, especially on the recruiting front. He managed to score John Mateer last year in the transfer portal, who is a key element of the machinery that can take Oklahoma out of its slump. As Oklahoma weasels its way into Deuce Geralds’ heart, can the Sooners become the latest problem for Ryan Day to ward off in their campaign for the star DT?