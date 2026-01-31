Tensions Rise for Ryan Day as Tennessee Exploits Past OSU Ties to Poach 4-Star Prospect – Report

Jim Knowles went to Tennessee after his tenure at Penn State, and his time at OSU ended poorly. Yet, his 38 years of coaching and NFL-level defender development remain valued. A cornerback from the 2027 recruiting class still opts for Tennessee despite the program dismissing DB coach Willie Martinez, with whom he had a close relationship. This leaves Ryan Day in a precarious position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tennessee has a long history of winning and developing players for the next level, which really stands out to me,” 4-star cornerback Hayden Stepp said to Rivals. “With Coach (Jim) Knowles coming in, who has a strong coaching background, and Derek Owings as the new strength and conditioning coach, I think the staff has a lot of potential to be very competitive next season.”

Jim Knowles was the defensive coordinator for OSU from 2022 to 2024, implementing the 4-2-5 scheme. But since Knowles is now at Tennessee, he won’t leave any stone unturned or trace back his OSU roots to land Stepp. It will be a major blow for Ryan Day then, considering the quality player Stepp has become over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’3″ and 175 lbs CB is 3rd ranked nationally in his position, and various recruiting agencies even grade him to be a 5-star prospect. He is also the 23rd-ranked player in the country and has shown his talent playing for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. In 2024, Hayden appeared in 9 games and recorded 20 tackles, defended 6 passes, recovered a fumble, and recorded an interception.

Tennessee has actively recruited the CB and extended an early offer in February 2025. Head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have worked diligently to build a strong, meaningful relationship with him through constant recruiting efforts. This commitment remained firm even when Stepp received multiple offers from Power-4 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a good relationship with the previous DB coach, which is why Tennessee is in my top five,” Stepp detailed. “I was a little surprised when I found out he moved on.”

Nevertheless, new DB coach Michael Hunter quickly reached out to Stepp after Martinez’s departure and outlined Hayden’s importance in Tennessee’s defensive schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Just last year in December, Stepp kept Tennessee in his top-2 teams along with Alabama and spoke highly of the efforts the program has made. However, that hasn’t stopped other programs from pursuing the player. After Hayden’s stellar Polynesian Bowl performances, several offers lined up for him.

Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and UNLV knocked on his door. It’s a time Stepp called “overwhelming,” but still enjoyed the attention he was getting from programs.

“It was really cool, but at times it’s really overwhelming because you’re getting a text or a call every day,” Stepp described. Nevertheless, for the Las Vegas native, it was still a “blessing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, Tennessee’s standing out from more than two dozen offers is a notable achievement for its new DC, Jim Knowles.

Hayden Stepp prioritizes stability for his landing destination

Hayden has already taken multiple visits to a plethora of programs. He visited Clemson in October 2025, when the team played SMU. A visit to Tennessee also happened in November, when they played Oklahoma, and that’s when Stepp named the program in his top 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Hayden’s team hasn’t set a commitment date yet, as he plans to review all programs before making a decision. Tennessee fans can feel relieved knowing about Stepp’s high regard for Knowles. The new defensive coordinator is truly one of the top defensive strategists in the country and has worked with 14 NFL draft picks during his time at Ohio State.

“I really liked the atmosphere and the fans at Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to building my relationship with the staff there,” Stepp outlined.

However, Tennessee will now have to keep its new DBs coach from jumping ship, since it’s one major thing the 175 lbs CB will finally prioritize when choosing a program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, a big thing is a position coach that I get along with and somebody that doesn’t move around so I know they’ll be there for the three or four years I’ll be in college,” Stepp outlined.

Hayden boasts a rare combination of length and athleticism, and he shows natural cover instincts on his tape. Never mind, he can play a physical game and is quick with his feet, closing defenders well on the ball. Add his versatility to the mix, as he can be easily switched to safety and has a very high ceiling for development.

With these traits in mind, Josh Heupel and Jim Knowles will do everything they can to secure Stepp’s commitment swiftly.