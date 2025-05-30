Tensions Rise for Steve Sarkisian & Texas as New Intel on 245-LB Target Confirms Intense SEC Battle

After coming up just shy of a national championship, Steve Sarkisian and his team doubled down. And the outcomes are making heads turn around the nation. Texas secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, their first ever, leading the 247Sports board. With four five-star targets leading a 25-player haul that features edge rusher Lance Jackson, who is in the top five nationally, wideout Kaliq Lockett, and cornerback Kade Phillips. This class is talented on both sides of the trenches, and their latest pursuit has thrust Sark into a high-stakes SEC brawl. It’s the type of plunder that makes the fanbase hopeful of playoff appearances and crystal trophies.

In May alone, four high-profile commits joined Texas, including four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., a Louisiana standout who selected Texas over LSU, Miami, and Florida State. Howard adds size, speed, and championship experience, and his dedication is an indicator that Texas is throwing its weight around the country, not merely defending home soil. Currently, Texas is in an all-out battle with Florida for one of the biggest names on the board, defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy.

Both programs are going all out, and this one’s a classic SEC-style tug-of-war. And that’s what Josh Newberg discussed on the May 30th episode of On3 Recruits. He says, “I spoke with him about a week or two ago, said that Florida and Texas both have a slight edge; they [Florida] stand out a little bit more.” JaReylan McCoy, a high-profile defensive lineman from Mississippi, is currently the most sought-after ticket on the recruiting circuit. Texas and Florida have placed his name in red letters, and neither is willing to give up. Before focusing, McCoy was among the most pursued defensive linemen in the 2026 class, racking up an astonishing 45 scholarship invitations from all over the nation. “He was committed to LSU for like a month somewhere around there, so that was a short-lived deal. [But] Florida has done a really good job, I think,” Josh says.

McCoy narrowed his list to a core group of heavyweights. The actual turning point appeared to be his multiple trips back to Ole Miss during January, such as a weekend during which he missed LSU’s junior day to see what was going on in Oxford. This gave many people the impression that his heart may not be entirely in Baton Rouge.

The host added, “He likes the opportunity to play early at both Texas and Florida, but with Florida, it’s a little bit of a different type of pitch. Because he’s someone that can play more of an interior three-technique type of defensive lineman.” McCoy is a beast of 245 pounds, and Florida’s coaches, particularly Coach Chatman and Coach Patterson, are selling him on the notion of being a disruptive presence as an interior three-technique—essentially lining up inside and utilizing his length and quickness to devastate plays from the middle of the defense. Texas, by contrast, is emphasising the big stage and the early effect. The Longhorns need him as a day-one disruptor, but their sell is more about the environment, the history, and the opportunity to be a part of something massive.

Florida is being given the first opportunity to host McCoy on an official visit this weekend—recruiting is all about timing, and getting him to campus before Texas or LSU is a major plus. That’s why, according to Josh, “If it’s a Texas-Florida battle right now, and like I said, as he takes visits that can change, but I do feel it is that way right now, I’d give Florida the edge. He continues, heading into this weekend, there’s at least some buzz out there that you know is this a guy to watch to maybe pop this weekend. I think it’s something we’re tracking, but he does have a commitment date set for July 1st.” The Gators’ HC, Billy Napier, was quick to form an impression on McCoy and made him feel like a priority. McCoy himself stated that he loves the coaches there, particularly the advice of Napier.

The young DL told On3, “When I met with Coach Napier, he said himself that I am a priority for him.” That personal touch and family atmosphere speak volumes to McCoy. On top of that, He stayed longer in Florida, passing up a scheduled trip to Miami to stay longer in Gainesville. Texas remains in the mix—they will get their chance next week, and you can bet Sarkisian is on high alert as the recruiting battle heats up.

Auburn’s hopes for JaReylan McCoy

It’s late May, and the college football recruiting universe is abuzz with JaReylan McCoy. Auburn fans were particularly optimistic that they’d be in the mix when McCoy made his college choice. For a bit, things seemed to be looking up. Auburn put McCoy in its top five, and he even came to the Plains on May 16. The Tigers extended a warm welcome, with outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni spearheading the effort.

Bellantoni is famous for establishing genuine, personal relationships with recruits—just talk to Anthony Jones, yet another five-star who sang the praises of the “father-son” atmosphere he received from Auburn’s staff. McCoy enjoyed those relationships as well, speaking of how much he enjoyed learning more about the coaches and players. But as his July 1st decision date moved ever closer, it only grew more intense. Teams such as Ole Miss, who were early favorites, began to fall off. Auburn, for all its good work, simply couldn’t quite keep up with the big boys. Ultimately, McCoy reduced his list to three: Florida, Texas, and LSU. Auburn and Ole Miss remained on the outside looking in.

So what went wrong? Oftentimes, it’s just the recruiting norm. McCoy’s official visits to Texas and Florida left a huge impression, and LSU’s prior familiarity afforded them a seat at the table. Auburn, of course, has already signed a solid edge rusher in four-star Hezekiah Harris and is still in the running for other top players such as Anthony Jones, so all is far from lost.

