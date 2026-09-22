Tensions Rise for Trinidad Chambliss as ESPN’s Rece Davis Gives Concerning Ole Miss Verdict

Ole Miss’ 32-24 statement win over Lane Kiffin’s LSU changed the conversation around Trinidad Chambliss. His first-half performance thrust the quarterback into the Heisman spotlight and caught the attention of heavyweight voices across college football. But the Rebels are already looking ahead to Florida, ESPN’s Rece Davis has issued a warning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ole Miss is a better team than Florida overall, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to win the game Saturday night. It’s going to be a cauldron inside the Swamp,” said Davis in his conversation on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the Gators’ physical, clock-controlling style could make things difficult for Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss on Saturday.

“Jadan Baugh is the best running back in the country. They run the ball a variety of ways. The offensive coordinator’s a guy named Buster Faulkner, who has a background in the air raid. He’s been with Todd Monken at Georgia and then did his own thing at Georgia Tech before coming to Florida. Really creative run offense, and I think it’s going to give Ole Miss fits and perhaps put a little more pressure on Trinidad to be really productive every time he touches it,” said Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Davis really mean by it? Well, Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s gameplay is producing “positive plays” that keep the offense out of tough third-and-long situations.

Florida focuses on gaining four to five yards on first down, consistently staying in manageable situations. That allows the Gators to sustain 12-to-15-play drives and bleed seven or eight minutes off the clock at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In simpler terms, while both teams typically get the ball about 12 times, Florida’s goal is to turn this into a shorter game where each team gets only seven or eight possessions. So, how do the Gators do it? Well, the answer is simple: their running back, Jadan Baugh.

The Gators have a simple plan: don’t throw long passes; just hand the ball to Jadan Baugh over and over again. He moves the chains slowly, picking up around four yards at a time, while the clock keeps ticking and bleeding away Ole Miss’ precious time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest issue for Pete Golding’s Ole Miss defense is inconsistent tackling. They have recorded 46 missed tackles this season alone, the second-most in the Power Four, and that could be a major problem against Jadan Baugh, who currently ranks second in the country in rushing with 458 yards.

Baugh is also coming off a staggering performance against Auburn, with 30 broken tackles this season alone, the most in the FBS. A defense that struggles to wrap up is fundamentally ill-equipped to stop a 228-pound back who thrives on yards after contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the sole reason Davis said, “Trinidad to be really productive every time he touches it.”

Back in January, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, the Miami Hurricanes outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels 31–27, and their game plan was strikingly similar to what the Florida Gators are doing right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Fletcher Jr. led the charge with 22 carries for 133 yards, while the Hurricanes ran 88 plays and held possession for 41:22. Ole Miss, meanwhile, managed just 60 plays and 18:38 of possession, leaving Trinidad Chambliss and the offense with limited opportunities.

While Chambliss did play well in that game, finishing with 277 passing yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover, the margin for error was so thin that, despite his best efforts, Ole Miss failed to secure the win. This is the same formula the Gators are trying to apply against Ole Miss.

To win the game this Saturday, Ole Miss has to do two things: Trinidad Chambliss will need to maintain his high level of production, while the Rebels’ defense must brace itself for Jadan Baugh.