Tensions Rise in Michigan Camp After Bryce Underwood Issues Uncertain Update on Future

After Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, all eyes immediately shifted to Bryce Underwood. The 19-year-old quarterback responded positively after meeting the new head coach but stopped short of committing, leaving his future very much in doubt.

According to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, Underwood spoke to the media on Saturday and had nothing but positive things to say about Kyle Whittingham after the new head coach introduced himself to the team. However, when asked about his future in Ann Arbor, the 19-year-old made it clear he isn’t rushing anything. Underwood said he wants more time and plans to talk things over with his family after the bowl game against Texas before making a final decision.