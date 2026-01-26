HBCU Watch: 5 Alums & Coaches Who Will Grace Super Bowl Sunday Ft. Patriots DC

With Super Bowl LX approaching, both Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald have the chance to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time as head coaches. However, the game carries meaning far beyond the usual Super Bowl hype. As Black History Month approaches, this year’s Super Bowl will feature five HBCU alumni and coaches across both teams, marking a significant historical milestone on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the most prominent HBCU representatives is Terrell Williams, who is in his first season as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Williams helped guide New England to the AFC Championship and now the Super Bowl. His coaching journey spans more than 14 years and includes stops with the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and six seasons with the Tennessee Titans under Vrabel, which made their reunion at the Patriots work well. Before his NFL rise, Williams coached at North Carolina A&T, firmly rooted in the HBCU system, from 1999 to 2001.

The Patriots alone account for three of the five HBCU representatives. Along with Williams, running back Terrell Jennings, the only player with HBCU ties in this year’s Super Bowl, and defensive assistant Milton Patterson are also on the list. Jennings played at Florida A&M Rattlers, while Patterson is an alumnus of Jackson State University and has coached at several HBCU programs, including Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Mississippi Valley State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seattle Seahawks feature two more HBCU alumni. Offensive assistant and quality control coach Quinshon Odom played quarterback at Shaw University long before beginning his NFL coaching career. Joining him is assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, a former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and longtime NFL defensive coordinator, who played defensive back at Alcorn State University from 1978 to 1980.

With Mike Vrabel aiming to add a historic title after winning three Super Bowls as a player, and Mike Macdonald seeking to end Seattle’s 12-year championship drought, the stakes are high for the game. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major HBCU milestone in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys made a key move by hiring Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. Parker joins Dallas after working with the Philadelphia Eagles as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history and is expected to bring fresh energy after a disappointing 7-9-1 season. Notably, Parker’s coaching career began at the HBCU level at Virginia State University in 2013. Then he moved on to Norfolk State University as a defensive backs coach.

Unlike many coaches who wait years for a coordinator role, Parker moved up quickly through his results. Now he faces immediate pressure to improve a Cowboys defense that struggled last season.