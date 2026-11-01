“Terrible”: Deion Sanders’ Son Left Disappointed as Colorado Players and Staff Celebrate Kansas State Upset

After five straight losses, Colorado finally had a reason to celebrate. But as the Buffaloes secured a 27-24 overtime victory against Kansas State for their first Big 12 win of the season, one voice stood completely apart from the party.

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The final whistle brought plenty of excitement to Boulder. Colorado players and staff celebrated on the field, while fans in Halloween costumes rushed past the barriers and joined the celebrations. Some even helped bring down the goalposts as the crowd enjoyed a win that had taken weeks to arrive. While the field erupted in full-blown chaos, head coach Deion Sanders’ son, Deion Jr., cut through the celebration with a stark message.

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“I ain’t even trying to be a part of it, but she was terrible. It’s a terrible showing, guys. There ain’t no reason to celebrate. I’m not trying to be a part of it, but that s–t was terrible. S–t was unacceptable, guys,” Deion Sanders Jr. said while recording himself after the game on 1 November.

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As the media brain behind ‘Well Off Media’ and Coach Prime’s eldest son, Sanders Jr. is a constant presence inside the locker room, making his blunt critique far more than just standard fan chatter.

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Sanders Jr.’s comments stood out as Colorado was still celebrating its overtime victory. He repeated that the showing was terrible and questioned why there was a reason to celebrate. However, the video does not clearly establish what he was referring to, so his remarks cannot be directly linked to the players and staff celebrating on the field.

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The comments also bring back an earlier moment involving his father and Kansas State. In October 2024, Deion Sanders publicly addressed his son Shilo Sanders’ performance after Colorado suffered a 31-28 loss to the Wildcats. That was a separate incident, but it adds some context to the attention surrounding the Sanders family following another Kansas State matchup.

For Colorado, Saturday’s result was a welcome change after a difficult few weeks. The Buffaloes entered the game with a 2-5 record and had not won a Big 12 game since October 11, 2025. Another defeat would have made an already challenging season even harder, but the team found a way to come through when it mattered.

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The Buffaloes did not get the win without a fight. They looked close to finishing the game in regulation, but Kansas State scored a touchdown with just two seconds left to make it 21-21. That sent the game into overtime and gave both teams another chance to take control.

Kansas State got the ball first in the extra period but had to settle for a field goal, putting the Wildcats ahead 24-21. Colorado needed a touchdown to finish the game, and quarterback Isaac Wilson delivered. He connected with tight end Charlie Williams for an 11-yard score, giving the Buffaloes the 27-24 win.

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Richard Young was another big part of Colorado’s afternoon. He finished with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. The Buffaloes also put together 222 rushing yards as a team, giving their offense a boost after struggling to find consistency in recent games.

Wilson did his part as well, taking care of the football and making the throw that sealed the victory. His connection with Williams gave the home crowd the moment it had been waiting for.

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After the game, Deion Sanders was happy to get the victory but felt his team had made things more difficult than they needed to be. He believed Colorado had given Kansas State too many chances to stay in the contest.

“Hats off to KSU. Well-coached … Should have never gone to overtime, I feel. [We] allowed some crazy things to happen,” Sanders said.

The head coach also had a message for the Colorado fans who continued to support the team through its losing streak.

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“All in all, we got the victory … God bless the fanbase that still showed up,” he added.

Sanders also praised Young for his performance, pointing out how patiently the running back had waited for his opportunity. He was equally pleased with Wilson, who finished the game without turning the ball over and delivered the winning touchdown when Colorado needed it most.

The victory moved Colorado to 3-5, giving the Buffaloes four games to make a push for bowl eligibility. They need three more wins to reach six victories, with Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF still on the schedule.

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There is little room for another losing stretch, so the Buffaloes will need to carry Saturday’s performance into their remaining games. The win over Kansas State gives them a chance to build some confidence after weeks of frustration.

For now, Colorado can enjoy a much-needed victory. The players and staff had their moment on the field, the fans got the result they had been waiting for, and the Buffaloes finally snapped their losing streak. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders Jr.’s postgame remarks have added another talking point to a game that already had plenty of drama.