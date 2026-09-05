“Terrible”: Donald Trump Sends Strong Message on College Football Programs Recruiting NFL Free Agents

College football has always been about young kids earning their shot, not seasoned pros coming back for a second dip. So when former NFL players tried returning to the college gridiron, Donald Trump didn’t hold back. Holding a football marked “SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS,” the former president fired off a blunt warning that the line between Saturday college games and Sunday pro football is officially blurring.

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“So, we want to save college sports, because we don’t want the NFL coming and playing in colleges,” Donald Trump said in a video posted on his Instagram. “Some judge made a terrible ruling not so long ago and destroyed college sports. People are leaving the NFL to go play in colleges. It’s supposed to be reversed. Save college sports. Gotta do it.”

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He then tossed the football. His remarks landed right in the middle of an already messy legal fight involving LSU, the SEC, and two players who signed undrafted free-agent deals with NFL teams before their plans changed.

Dae’Quan Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and later the Cleveland Browns. Zxavian Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints. Now both want to play for LSU. That became possible, at least temporarily, after Louisiana judge William Jorden granted a preliminary injunction on Sept. 3. The ruling allows the two former NFL signees to play for Lane Kiffin’s Tigers despite an SEC rule that bars players who have signed with an NFL or other professional football roster.

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The SEC is making a serious pushback. It has sued LSU, arguing that the school is forcing the conference to associate with conduct that goes against its rules and mission. The conference had also warned that schools violating the policy could face punishment. The judge, however, blocked the SEC from immediately punishing LSU.

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That leaves everybody watching Saturday’s LSU-Clemson game wondering just how far this thing can go. According to an email obtained by Yahoo Sports, Clemson officials believe LSU’s use of the players could violate the contract between the two schools. Dabo Swinney’s team is still planning to play the game and isn’t seeking money or threatening a lawsuit.

There’s tension, though, if Lane Kiffin includes Wright and Harris on his roster. That is a headache for LSU’s first-year head coach, and it could get expensive. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said “significant potential punishments loom” if LSU moves forward with the two NFL free agents. He pointed to the possibility of a half-season suspension for the head coach, costly fines, and even the loss of voting privileges.

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The College Football Playoff has also backed the conferences and their rules concerning athletes with professional ties. The CFP said those rules are meant to protect the “integrity of the sport” and give FBS schools clear expectations. Nick Saban, who voiced his concern for LSU, has also warned about what could happen if the issue isn’t settled properly.

“We have all kinds of issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “I think antitrust legislation and making it law from a federal standpoint is the only way that you can do that.”

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That brings the Protect College Sports Act into the picture.

Protect College Sports Act enters the fight

The legislation, backed by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, along with Sens. Eric Schmitt and Chris Coons, would create federal rules for college athletics. One provision would prevent athletes who have earned money professionally from returning to college sports. Cruz has been blunt about where he stands.

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“Once an athlete turns pro, they shouldn’t be allowed to return to college play. Period,” he stated.

The Trump administration has formally backed the legislation, saying it would help restore order across college athletics and protect more than 500,000 student-athletes, including athletes in Olympic, women’s, and non-revenue sports. Nick Saban is backing it, too.

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“The Protect College Sports Act ends the NIL chaos in college athletics by protecting our student-athletes and teams and safeguarding women’s sports and Olympic programs,” he said in a campaign commercial supporting the bill. “Join the winning team today and help Congress protect this winning tradition.”

The sport that’s built on tradition is now colliding with the reality of modern college football. NIL and the transfer portal changed everything again. Now, former professionals may be testing whether the door swings both ways. Donald Trump clearly thinks it shouldn’t.