“Terrible”: Paul Finebaum Blasts Oklahoma’s $63M Brent Venables Decision, Says Sooners’ Season Could Be Over in October

Oklahoma’s 17-10 road stumble at Michigan did a lot more than just give the Sooners an early loss. It immediately put head coach Brent Venables under the microscope and raised sharp questions about the school’s massive offseason commitment to him. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum did not hold back after the game, warning that Oklahoma’s entire season could be on the line before October even ends.

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Speaking on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum pointed directly to the six-year, $63 million contract extension handed out by Athletic Director Joe Castiglione as the main issue.

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“To me, that story was about Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners,” Finebaum explained on Matt Barnie’s show. “About five weeks ago… Oklahoma gave him an extension. For what reason, I do not know. Their AD defended it as if, ‘What has Brent Venables done?’ And well, he went to the playoffs last year; you have been choked away a 17-point lead. I think it was a terrible decision to give him a contract extension.

I still don’t know if Brent Venables is a top-flight coach. He’s not one of the top 20 coaches in America, and that showed on Saturday.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

The lucrative deal was supposed to be a vote of confidence. After a 10-win bounce-back season in 2025 and a strong push into the 12-team playoff picture, Athletic Director Roger Denny locked Venables down through 2031 to send a clear message that Oklahoma was entering the SEC with stability at the top. But handing out top-tier money to a coach still establishing his footprint created massive expectations, turning every early mistake into a multi-million-dollar debate.

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When you look closely at the resume, Finebaum might actually be onto something. While Oklahoma had a decent bounce-back year last season, Venables has still only beaten arch-rival Texas once out of four attempts. In a sport where winning your biggest rivalry game means everything, that’s an incredibly tough pill to swallow. Going into the weekend, the sports world had circled this exact matchup as the ultimate “swing game” for Oklahoma.

A big road win in Ann Arbor was supposed to be the launchpad that catapulted this team into the national conversation before entering the brutal SEC gauntlet. But the offense completely bailed out when it mattered most.

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If you think dropping that game to Michigan was bad, just take one look at the rest of Oklahoma’s schedule. According to ESPN’s metrics, the Sooners are facing the second-hardest schedule in the entire country.

Eight of their current opponents are sitting in the Top 25, and five of them finished in the top 18 of last year’s rankings.

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In less than two weeks, they have to pack their bags and travel into the ultimate hornets’ nest to play Georgia in Athens. If they don’t magically fix their broken offense by then, they could easily be sitting on a disastrous two-loss record before September even ends.

It doesn’t get any easier once October hits, either, because the schedule turns into a weekly survival test. They have to face their ultimate arch-rival, Texas, in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry, a team Venables has historically struggled against. Not to mention, they also play Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

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With top-10 teams and hostile road trips waiting for them around every corner, Finebaum might just be right: this brutal schedule is going to swallow them whole and end their season before Halloween.

“They have to go to Georgia in what, 12 days? And they could be sitting there with two losses before the month of September,” Finebaum added. “Heading to Red River… and their season may be over that day.”

The cold reality is that the Sooners now have zero room left for error. They wanted to prove they belonged with the big boys in the SEC, but dropping their most important non-conference game has put them in an immediate chokehold.

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Perhaps it’s true that Brent Venables could be sitting on a contract that he didn’t deserve.